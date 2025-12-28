Dudley Flood Education Foundation Inc

Dudley Flood Education Foundation Inc

About this event

Phi Beta Sigma Southeastern Regional Conference Golf Classic

Red Bridge Golf Club 6801 Gatehouse Rd

Locust, NC 28097, USA

Antawn Jamison Package
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Golf with NBA Star Antawn Jamison. This package Includes 18 holes of golf, cart, green fees, range balls, and lunch for three players to play with NBA Celebrity Antwan Jamison on their team. .

Haywoode Workman Package
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Golf with NBA Star Haywoode Workman. This package Includes 18 holes of golf, cart, green fees, range balls, and lunch for three players to play with NBA Celebrity Haywoode Workman on their team. .

Four Man Team
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes 18 holes of golf, cart, green fees, range balls, and lunch for four players.

Individual Golfer
$150

Includes 18 holes of golf, cart, green fees, range balls, and lunch for one player.

