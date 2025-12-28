Phi Beta Sigma Southeastern Regional Conference Golf Classic

About this event
Locust, NC 28097, USA
Golf with NBA Star Antawn Jamison. This package Includes 18 holes of golf, cart, green fees, range balls, and lunch for three players to play with NBA Celebrity Antwan Jamison on their team. .
Golf with NBA Star Haywoode Workman. This package Includes 18 holes of golf, cart, green fees, range balls, and lunch for three players to play with NBA Celebrity Haywoode Workman on their team. .
Includes 18 holes of golf, cart, green fees, range balls, and lunch for four players.
Includes 18 holes of golf, cart, green fees, range balls, and lunch for one player.
