About this event

Phi Beta Sigma Southeastern Regional Conference Golf Classic Sponsorship

6801 Gatehouse Rd

Locust, NC 28097, USA

Title Sponsor
$5,000

Your Company’s Logo on our advertisement

1 four-man team participation in the tournament

Addressing the tournament participants at lunch

Lunch with tournament participants.

Name displayed on the tournament banner.

A golf cart to observe the tournament and greet participants.

Photos with the winning teams and other golfers

2 Sponsorship Signs on tee box

Platinum Sponsor
$1,000

1 four-man team participation in the tournament

Lunch with tournament participants.

Photos with the winning teams

Recognition at lunch and closing of tournament.

Sponsorship Sign on tee box

Pure White Sponsor
$750

2 golf tournament participants

Lunch with Tournament participants

Photos with the winning teams and participants

Name displayed on tournament banner

Sponsorship Sign on tee box

Royal Blue Sponsor
$500

1 golf Tournament participant

Lunch with tournament participants

Name displayed on tournament banner.

Sponsorship Sign on tee box

Hole Sponsor
$100

Sponsorship Sign on tee box

