Paragould, AR 72450
Top Logo Placement on All Digital Media (social posts, graphics, promos)
Name included in event title:
“Phi Delta Theta Charity Bowl presented by ______”
Premier Logo Placement on Welcome Banner (one banner, reused yearly)
On-field Recognition Before Kickoff (verbal announcement)
Company Shoutout During Every Quarter
Option to Have a Tent or Table at the Event (sponsor provides materials)
Logo on Scoreboard Graphic / Score Updates
Logo on Player Rosters / Digital Programs
Dedicated Appreciation Post on Social Media
20 Sideline/ VIP Wristbands (no cost to you — just access)
Large Logo on Digital Promotions & Event Graphics
Logo on Stadium Entrance Signage (one printed sign reused)
Verbal Recognition During 1st Quarter
Option to Set Up Table or Banner (they bring their own)
Logo on Website/Event Page
Sponsor Spotlight Social Media Post
12 Sideline/ VIP Wristbands
Logo on Gold Sponsor Digital Graphic
Logo on Shared Sponsor Banner (one-time print)
Verbal Recognition During 2nd Quarter
Name Listed on Event Page & Digital Program
8 Game Wristbands
Name on Silver Sponsor Digital Graphic
Name on Event Website and Digital Program
Verbal Recognition During 3rd Quarter
4 Game Wristbands
Name Listed in Bronze Sponsor Section (digital flyers, event page)
Verbal Recognition During 4th Quarter
2 Game Wristbands
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!