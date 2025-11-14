Top Logo Placement on All Digital Media (social posts, graphics, promos)

Name included in event title:

“Phi Delta Theta Charity Bowl presented by ______”

Premier Logo Placement on Welcome Banner (one banner, reused yearly)

On-field Recognition Before Kickoff (verbal announcement)

Company Shoutout During Every Quarter

Option to Have a Tent or Table at the Event (sponsor provides materials)

Logo on Scoreboard Graphic / Score Updates

Logo on Player Rosters / Digital Programs

Dedicated Appreciation Post on Social Media

20 Sideline/ VIP Wristbands (no cost to you — just access)