Phi Delta Theta Charity Bowl

4601 Linwood Dr

Paragould, AR 72450

Presenting Sponsor
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

Top Logo Placement on All Digital Media (social posts, graphics, promos)

Name included in event title:

“Phi Delta Theta Charity Bowl presented by ______”

Premier Logo Placement on Welcome Banner (one banner, reused yearly)

On-field Recognition Before Kickoff (verbal announcement)

Company Shoutout During Every Quarter

Option to Have a Tent or Table at the Event (sponsor provides materials)

Logo on Scoreboard Graphic / Score Updates

Logo on Player Rosters / Digital Programs

Dedicated Appreciation Post on Social Media

20 Sideline/ VIP Wristbands (no cost to you — just access)

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

Large Logo on Digital Promotions & Event Graphics

Logo on Stadium Entrance Signage (one printed sign reused)

Verbal Recognition During 1st Quarter

Option to Set Up Table or Banner (they bring their own)

Logo on Website/Event Page

Sponsor Spotlight Social Media Post

12 Sideline/ VIP Wristbands

Gold Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Logo on Gold Sponsor Digital Graphic

Logo on Shared Sponsor Banner (one-time print)

Verbal Recognition During 2nd Quarter

Name Listed on Event Page & Digital Program

8 Game Wristbands

Silver Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Name on Silver Sponsor Digital Graphic

Name on Event Website and Digital Program

Verbal Recognition During 3rd Quarter

4 Game Wristbands

Bronze Sponsor
$500

Name Listed in Bronze Sponsor Section (digital flyers, event page)

Verbal Recognition During 4th Quarter

2 Game Wristbands

Add a donation for Arkansas Beta Educational Fund

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!