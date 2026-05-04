Uplifting Friends of Western New York Foundation (41-373481)

Hosted by

Uplifting Friends of Western New York Foundation (41-373481)

About this event

Early Bird Registration and Journal Ad: Brothers of Omega

Buffalo

NY, USA

All-Star Package
$350

Please Note That All Purchases Are Non-Refundable!


With this purchase, you will receive: Banquet Ticket | Full Access to all Events & Hospitality Suite | 80th Chapter Pin | 80th Chapter Water Bottle | Fraternity Duffle Bag | Fraternity Quarter Zip Sweater

All-Star and Significant Other Package
$450

Please Note That All Purchases Are Non-Refundable!


With this purchase, you will receive: Banquet Ticket | Full Access to all Events & Hospitality Suite | 80th Chapter Pin | 80th Chapter Water Bottle | Fraternity Duffle Bag | Fraternity Quarter Zip Sweater


Significant Other will receive: Banquet Ticket | Full Access to all Events & Hospitality Suite

Weekend Experience Package
$275

Please Note That All Purchases Are Non-Refundable!


With this purchase, you will receive: Banquet Ticket | Full Access to all Party Events & Hospitality Suite | 80th Chapter Pin | 80th Chapter Water Bottle | Fraternity | Quarter Zip Sweater

Weekend Experience and Significant Other Package
$375

Please Note That All Purchases Are Non-Refundable!


With this purchase, you will receive: Banquet Ticket | Full Access to all Party Events & Hospitality Suite | 80th Chapter Pin | 80th Chapter Water Bottle | Fraternity | Quarter Zip Sweater


Significant Other will receive: Banquet Ticket | Full Access to all Events & Hospitality Suite

Celebrate With Us Package
$175

Please Note That All Purchases Are Non-Refundable!


With this purchase, you will receive: Full Access to all Party Events & Hospitality Suite

Banquet Ticket
$100

Please Note That All Purchases Are Non-Refundable!


Join us for an unforgettable evening as we celebrate 80 years of legacy, brotherhood, and community impact at our Anniversary Banquet. Enjoy a night of fellowship, entertainment, reflections, and recognition as we honor the rich history and continued excellence!

Friday Night Party Ticket
$25

Please Note That All Purchases Are Non-Refundable!


Kick off the 80th Anniversary Weekend with an exciting Friday Night Celebration filled with great music, fellowship, and unforgettable vibes. Join brothers, supporters, family, and friends as we reconnect, celebrate memories, and set the tone for an incredible weekend honoring the legacy of the Phi Epsilon Chapter.

Saturday Brunch
$35

Please Note That All Purchases Are Non-Refundable!


Join us for a memorable Saturday Brunch as we continue celebrating 80 years of brotherhood, service, and excellence. Enjoy great food, fellowship, reflections, and meaningful connections with brothers, supporters, family, and friends during this special part of our anniversary weekend experience.

Full-Page Journal Ad (Chapter)
$250

Please Note That All Purchases Are Non-Refundable!


Show your support and leave a lasting impression in our 80th Anniversary Souvenir Journal with a full-page ad placement. This is a great opportunity for businesses, organizations, families, and supporters to celebrate the legacy of the Phi Epsilon Chapter while promoting your brand, sharing congratulations, honoring a brother, or highlighting your connection to our community.


Ad Specifications:
• Full Page Size: 8.5” W x 11” H
• Resolution: 300 DPI
• Format: Print Ready High-Resolution File
• Recommended File Types: PDF, PNG, or JPG


Secure your space today and become part of this historic celebration honoring 80 years of service, scholarship, perseverance, and uplifting the community.

Full-Page Journal Ad
$175

Please Note That All Purchases Are Non-Refundable!


Show your support and leave a lasting impression in our 80th Anniversary Souvenir Journal with a full-page ad placement. This is a great opportunity for businesses, organizations, families, and supporters to celebrate the legacy of the Phi Epsilon Chapter while promoting your brand, sharing congratulations, honoring a brother, or highlighting your connection to our community.


Ad Specifications:
• Full Page Size: 8.5” W x 11” H
• Resolution: 300 DPI
• Format: Print Ready High-Resolution File
• Recommended File Types: PDF, PNG, or JPG


Secure your space today and become part of this historic celebration honoring 80 years of service, scholarship, perseverance, and uplifting the community.

Half-Page Journal Ad
$100

Please Note That All Purchases Are Non-Refundable!


Show your support and leave a lasting impression in our 80th Anniversary Souvenir Journal with a half-page ad placement. This is a great opportunity for businesses, organizations, families, and supporters to celebrate the legacy of the Phi Epsilon Chapter while promoting your brand, sharing congratulations, honoring a brother, or highlighting your connection to our community.


Ad Specifications:
• Half Page Size: 5.5” H x 8.5” W
• Orientation: Horizontal
• Resolution: 300 DPI
• Format: Print Ready High-Resolution File
• Recommended File Types: PDF, PNG, or JPG


Secure your space today and become part of this historic celebration honoring 80 years of service, scholarship, perseverance, and uplifting the community.

Quarter- Page Journal Ad
$75

Please Note That All Purchases Are Non-Refundable!


Show your support for the Phi Epsilon Chapter’s 80th Anniversary Celebration with a quarter-page ad in our commemorative Souvenir Journal. Whether recognizing a brother, promoting a business, sharing congratulatory remarks, or honoring the chapter’s legacy, your ad will help make this historic celebration memorable and impactful.


Ad Specifications:
• Quarter Page Size: 5.5” H x 4.25” W
• Orientation: Horizontal
• Resolution: 300 DPI
• Format: Print Ready High-Resolution File
• Recommended File Types: PDF, PNG, or JPG


Reserve your placement today and become part of celebrating 80 years of brotherhood, service, leadership, and excellence.

Add a donation for Uplifting Friends of Western New York Foundation (41-373481)

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