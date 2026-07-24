A golden "50" with the letters "ΦΗ" and "PHI ETA" in the foreground is set against a deep purple background with the words "FIFTY YEARS OF FRIENDSHIP" and the dates "1976 - 2026" above and below a crest.
OMEGA PSI PHI FRATERNITY PHI ETA

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OMEGA PSI PHI FRATERNITY PHI ETA

About this event

Phi Eta Chapter 50th Anniversary - Homecoming Celebration

2301 S 3rd St

Louisville, KY 40292, USA

Luncheon Registration
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Covers the following:

  • 50th Anniversary Luncheon
  • Homecoming Tailgate
  • 50th Anniversary Commemorative T-Shirt
Luncheon Registration - Visiting Brothers
$50

Same as the Luncheon Registration, but excludes 50th Anniversary Commemorative T-Shirt.

NPHC Step Show Ticket
$25

Phi Eta Chapter will be making a group purchase, then tickets will be reserved for every brother who uses this link.

Homecoming Football Game Ticket
$35

Phi Eta Chapter will be making a group purchase, then tickets will be sent to every brother who uses this link.

Premium Chapter Pullover
$150

Design will be sent soon for brothers to see and make a purchase.

50th Anniversary Commemorative T-Shirt
$25

Dri-Fit T-Shirt with 50th Anniversary Design. This option is if you are ONLY purchasing a t-shirt.

Chapter Donation
Pay what you can

This is for brothers who would like to donate additional funds to the chapter to cover expenses, add to the scholarship, and support the undergraduate students.

Add a donation for OMEGA PSI PHI FRATERNITY PHI ETA

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!