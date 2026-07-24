Phi Eta Chapter 50th Anniversary - Homecoming Celebration

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Covers the following:
Same as the Luncheon Registration, but excludes 50th Anniversary Commemorative T-Shirt.
Phi Eta Chapter will be making a group purchase, then tickets will be reserved for every brother who uses this link.
Phi Eta Chapter will be making a group purchase, then tickets will be sent to every brother who uses this link.
Design will be sent soon for brothers to see and make a purchase.
Dri-Fit T-Shirt with 50th Anniversary Design. This option is if you are ONLY purchasing a t-shirt.
This is for brothers who would like to donate additional funds to the chapter to cover expenses, add to the scholarship, and support the undergraduate students.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!