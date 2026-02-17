Phi Gamma Delta- Sigma Upsilon Chapter's Delta Week

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About this event
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The ultimate display of dedication. A brother has volunteered his skin for the cause—he will get your sorority’s letters permanently (or semi-permanently, depending on house rules!) tattooed. This is the "big ticket" item of the week.
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You become the creative director for a brother’s new look. Whether you want to see him rocking a fresh buzz cut, a questionable mullet, or even dyeing it your sorority’s colors, he’s at your mercy.
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Hire the hottest new "boy band" on campus. A group of brothers will choreograph and perform a 3-song set for you and your friends. Expect high energy, killer vocals, and 10/10 entertainment.
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Influence the influencers. You get control of the official Fiji Instagram for 24 hours. Post your sorority, share the behind-the-scenes, and show the world your perspective.
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Perfect for your next social or event. Our most artistic brothers will design and paint a custom bedsheet banner to your specifications. High-quality, high-visibility, and totally custom
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Moving furniture? Carrying groceries? Whatever the heavy lifting task, our strongest brothers are at your service for an hour of manual labor so you don't have to break a sweat.
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Is the apartment looking a little rough? How about the sorority house? A crew of brothers will spend hours scrubbing, dusting, and vacuuming until your place is spotless. We bring the energy; you provide the cleaning supplies.
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Still have that TikTok Recipe saved but not made? A brother will come to your place and whip up a multi-course meal. From gourmet pasta to a classic steak dinner, enjoy a night of fine dining without leaving your house.
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The ultimate stress reliever. Whether it’s for a joke or out of hate, here’s your chance to legally (and safely) deliver a slap to the brother of your choosing.
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Why pay delivery fees when you can have a brother do the legwork? We’ll pick up your favorite meal and deliver it right to your door—no tip required (but a 5-star rating is appreciated).
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Witness the sacrifice for philanthropy! You get the honors of applying and ripping the wax strip. It’s for a good cause, but it’s definitely going to sting (for him, not you).
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Forget the surge pricing. One of our brothers will be your personal chauffeur for the weekend, ensuring you and your friends get from point A to point B in style and safety.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!