Phi Mu Nu Chapter Of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity INC.'s Memberships

Renews monthly
This general membership payment plan enables members to satisfy their 2027 fiscal year financial obligations through monthly payments. Participation in this plan confirms the member’s commitment to complete all payments and remain in good standing with the Formidable Phi Mu Nu Chapter.
Renews monthly
This Monthly Life Membership Dues Payment Plan is established to ensure Life Members can fulfill their financial responsibilities through recurring monthly payments. By enrolling, members acknowledge their obligation to maintain timely payments and uphold good financial standing within the Formidable Phi Mu Nu Chapter.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!