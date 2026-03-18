Phi Sig Day at the K

About this event
Section 142 Seat, Food & Drink at Phi Sig Tailgate, and Brotherhood & Baseball!!
We get a discounted rate for parking. If you want to fill your vehicle up with folks, this is the ticket for you (make sure those folks DON'T buy the Carpool Pass below)
If you want to jump in with whoever, get this ticket and we will coordinate a carpool location, consolidate folks, and ride out. If you are riding with someone who already has a parking pass DON'T buy this Carpool Pass
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!