Phi Sig KC Founders Day Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Blackstone 17” Griddle
Model 2127 no hood
Market Value: $128
Donated by The Blaine Whitworth Go Big or Go Home Foundation
Shipment of this item will be at the expense of the winning bidder.
Starting bid
Chris Jones
Kansas City Chiefs
3x Super Bowl Champion
Autographed Photo
NFL Certified
Becket Authenticated
# 3W035823
16” x 20” Framed
Shipment of this item will be at the expense of the winning bidder.
Starting bid
Private Chef Services
Of Chef M. Ryan Sneed
3 Course Meal for 6 ($1000 Value)
Donated by Chef M. Ryan Sneed
Travel for completion of this dinner will be at the expense of the winning bidder.
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