Phi Sig Kansas City Alumni Network
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Phi Sig Kansas City Alumni Network

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Phi Sig Kansas City Alumni Network

About this event

Sales closed

Phi Sig KC Founders Day Silent Auction

Blackstone 17" Griddle item
Blackstone 17" Griddle
$50

Starting bid

Blackstone 17” Griddle

Model 2127 no hood

Market Value:  $128

 

Donated by The Blaine Whitworth Go Big or Go Home Foundation


Shipment of this item will be at the expense of the winning bidder.

Chris Jones Authentic Autographed 16x20 Framed Photo item
Chris Jones Authentic Autographed 16x20 Framed Photo
$300

Starting bid

Chris Jones

Kansas City Chiefs

3x Super Bowl Champion

Autographed Photo

NFL Certified

Becket Authenticated

# 3W035823

16” x 20” Framed


Shipment of this item will be at the expense of the winning bidder.

Private Chef Services item
Private Chef Services
$500

Starting bid

Private Chef Services

Of Chef M. Ryan Sneed

3 Course Meal for 6 ($1000 Value)

 

Donated by Chef M. Ryan Sneed


Travel for completion of this dinner will be at the expense of the winning bidder.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!