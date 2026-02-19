Reflections Anniversary Brunch

Your support at this level makes a significant impact. Benefits included:

1) Event presented as: "Chapter Anniversary Celebration presented by [Sponsor Name]"

2) Prominent logo placement on all event materials (flyers, program booklet, website, social media, email blasts)

3) Verbal recognition during opening and closing remarks

4) Full-page ad on inside front or back cover of souvenir program

5) Dedicated social media spotlight post (minimum of 2)

6) Opportunity to provide welcome remarks (2–3 minutes)

7) Complimentary premier table of 8 seats

8) Complimentary parking

9) Recognition in post-event recap and thank-you communications