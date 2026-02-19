Reflections Anniversary Brunch

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About this event
Price increase after June 20th.
Reserved Seating. A signature VIP package is included with a purchase of a table.
Price increase after June 20th.
Your support at this level makes a significant impact. Benefits included:
1) Event presented as: "Chapter Anniversary Celebration presented by [Sponsor Name]"
2) Prominent logo placement on all event materials (flyers, program booklet, website, social media, email blasts)
3) Verbal recognition during opening and closing remarks
4) Full-page ad on inside front or back cover of souvenir program
5) Dedicated social media spotlight post (minimum of 2)
6) Opportunity to provide welcome remarks (2–3 minutes)
7) Complimentary premier table of 8 seats
8) Complimentary parking
9) Recognition in post-event recap and thank-you communications
Your support at this level makes a significant impact. Benefits included:
1) Prominent logo placement on event materials and website
2) Verbal recognition during the program
3) Full-page ad in souvenir program
4) Social media recognition (minimum of 1 dedicated post)
5) Complimentary table of 8 seats
6) Name/Logo placement on shared sponsor signage
Your support at this level makes a significant impact. Benefits included:
1) Logo placement on select event materials
2) Half-page ad in souvenir program
3) Verbal recognition during the program
4) Social media recognition
5) 4 complimentary event tickets
6) Name/logo on sponsor signage
Your support at this level makes a significant impact. Benefits included:
1) Name/logo listed in souvenir program
2) Quarter-page ad in program
3) Social media recognition (group sponsor post)
4) Verbal recognition during the program
5) 3 complimentary event tickets
Your support at this level makes a significant impact. Benefits included:
1) Name listed in souvenir program
2) Social media recognition (group sponsor post)
3) Verbal recognition during the program
4) 2 complimentary event tickets
Your support at this level makes a significant impact. Benefits included:
1) Name listed in souvenir program
2) Name included on sponsor slide or signage
3) Social media thank-you mention
4) 1 complimentary event ticket
Your support at this level makes a significant impact. Benefits included:
1) 1 complimentary event ticket
2) Name listed in souvenir program
$
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