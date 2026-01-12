Philadelphia Ave. Street Fair

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About this event
BMBA provides a fully furnished hospitality space (tent, table, chairs) in a prime location.
-Set-up and breakdown included.
-Encouraged to provide marketing materials.
-Custom sign created to recognize your sponsorship.
Business name & logo included in:
-All news releases
-Social media
-Periodic public address mentions during the event
Included in Sponsorship:
-Choice of exhibitor booth location
-Special recognition for supporting the Berks-Mont Business Association
-Signage created to recognize and promote your business
-Business name included in:
All news releases
Advertising materials
Periodic public address mentions during the event
Social media promotions
The BMBA website
Included in sponsorship:
-One exhibitor booth
-Business name included in:
All news releases
Advertising materials
Periodic public address mentions during the event
Social media promotions
The BMBA website
Each space is 20 feet wide by 9 feet deep
• Electricity is NOT PROVIDED
(Depending on your spot assignment, you might be able to negotiate with the adjacent property owner to use their electricity)
• Tents, tables and/or chairs are not provided
• Set up begins at 8:30 A.M. (Please do not start earlier)
• If you participated last year, you might not have the same spot this year.
• Payment must be made at the time of registration
• You will be notified via email the week before the event providing the exact location of your spot along the event route
• There is a $25 late fee applied to all registrations received after May 24, 2026
• Please provide a Certificate of Liability Insurance naming BMBA as additionally
insured.
Each space is 20 feet wide by 9 feet deep
• Electricity is NOT PROVIDED
(Depending on your spot assignment, you might be able to negotiate with the adjacent property owner to use their electricity)
• Tents, tables and/or chairs are not provided
• Set up begins at 8:30 A.M. (Please do not start earlier)
• If you participated last year, you might not have the same spot this year.
• Payment must be made at the time of registration
• You will be notified via email the week before the event providing the exact location of your spot along the event route
• There is a $25 late fee applied to all registrations received after May 24, 2026
• Please provide a Certificate of Liability Insurance naming BMBA as additionally
insured.
Each space is 20 feet wide by 9 feet deep
• Electricity is NOT PROVIDED
(Depending on your spot assignment, you might be able to negotiate with the adjacent property owner to use their electricity)
• Tents, tables and/or chairs are not provided
• Set up begins at 8:30 A.M. (Please do not start earlier)
• If you participated last year, you might not have the same spot this year.
• Payment must be made at the time of registration
• You will be notified via email the week before the event providing the exact location of your spot along the event route
• There is a $25 late fee applied to all registrations received after May 24, 2026
• Please provide a Certificate of Liability Insurance naming BMBA as additionally
insured.
Each space is 20 feet wide by 9 feet deep
• Electricity is NOT PROVIDED
(Depending on your spot assignment, you might be able to negotiate with the adjacent property owner to use their electricity)
• Tents, tables and/or chairs are not provided
• Set up begins at 8:30 A.M. (Please do not start earlier)
• If you participated last year, you might not have the same spot this year.
• Payment must be made at the time of registration
• You will be notified via email the week before the event providing the exact location of your spot along the event route
• There is a $25 late fee applied to all registrations received after May 24, 2026
• Please provide a Certificate of Liability Insurance naming BMBA as additionally
insured.
Each space is 20 feet wide by 9 feet deep
• Electricity is NOT PROVIDED
(Depending on your spot assignment, you might be able to negotiate with the adjacent property owner to use their electricity)
• Tents, tables and/or chairs are not provided
• Set up begins at 8:30 A.M. (Please do not start earlier)
• If you participated last year, you might not have the same spot this year.
• Payment must be made at the time of registration
• You will be notified via email the week before the event providing the exact location of your spot along the event route
• There is a $25 late fee applied to all registrations received after May 24, 2026
• Please provide a Certificate of Liability Insurance naming BMBA as additionally
insured.
Each space is 20 feet wide by 9 feet deep
• Electricity is NOT PROVIDED
(Depending on your spot assignment, you might be able to negotiate with the adjacent property owner to use their electricity)
• Tents, tables and/or chairs are not provided
• Set up begins at 8:30 A.M. (Please do not start earlier)
• If you participated last year, you might not have the same spot this year.
• Payment must be made at the time of registration
• You will be notified via email the week before the event providing the exact location of your spot along the event route
• There is a $25 late fee applied to all registrations received after May 24, 2026
• Please provide a Certificate of Liability Insurance naming BMBA as additionally
insured.
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