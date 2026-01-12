Philadelphia Ave. Street Fair

Each space is 20 feet wide by 9 feet deep

• Electricity is NOT PROVIDED

(Depending on your spot assignment, you might be able to negotiate with the adjacent property owner to use their electricity)

• Tents, tables and/or chairs are not provided

• Set up begins at 8:30 A.M. (Please do not start earlier)

• If you participated last year, you might not have the same spot this year.

• Payment must be made at the time of registration

• You will be notified via email the week before the event providing the exact location of your spot along the event route

• There is a $25 late fee applied to all registrations received after May 24, 2026

• Please provide a Certificate of Liability Insurance naming BMBA as additionally

insured.

IF YOU PLAN ON GIVING OUT FOOD YOU MUST REGISTER AS A FOOD VENDOR AND PROVIDE INSURANCE.