Philadelphia Ceili Group

Offered by

Philadelphia Ceili Group

About the memberships

Philadelphia Ceili Group's Memberships

Individual Membership
$15

Valid until March 5, 2027

Includes 1 Adult

Family Membership
$25

Valid until March 5, 2027

Includes up to 2 adults and all children in the household

Contributing Membership
$50

Valid until March 5, 2027

Includes up to 1 adult and provides additional support to the Ceili Group

Sponsoring Membership
$100

Valid until March 5, 2027

Includes up to 2 adults and all children in the household and provides additional support to the Ceili Group

Lifetime Membership
$500

No expiration

Lifetime members receive FREE ADMISSION to all Ceili Group Concerts and Dances

Add a donation for Philadelphia Ceili Group

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!