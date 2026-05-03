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Philadelphia City All Star Football Game

About this event

Philadelphia City All Star Football Game's Silent Auction

Quinyon Mitchell Autographed Game Jersey item
Quinyon Mitchell Autographed Game Jersey
$200

Starting bid

Autographed Philadelphia Eagles CB - Quinyon Mitchell Game Jersey. Jersey comes with signed certificate of authenticity by Eagles Owner, Jeffrey Lurie

Lane Johnson Autographed Photo item
Lane Johnson Autographed Photo
$50

Starting bid

Philadelphia Eagles OT - Lane Johnson autographed photo. Autographed photo comes with signed certificate of authenticity by Eagles Owner, Jeffrey Lurie

AJ Brown Autographed Superbowl Photo item
AJ Brown Autographed Superbowl Photo
$65

Starting bid

Philadelphia Eagles WR - AJ Brown autographed photo. Autographed photo comes with signed certificate of authenticity by Eagles Owner, Jeffrey Lurie

Cooper DeJean Autographed Football item
Cooper DeJean Autographed Football
$75

Starting bid

Philadelphia Eagles DB - Cooper DeJean autographed football. Autographed football comes with signed certificate of authenticity by Eagles Owner, Jeffrey Lurie

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