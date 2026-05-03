Philadelphia City All Star Football Game's Silent Auction

About this event
Starting bid
Autographed Philadelphia Eagles CB - Quinyon Mitchell Game Jersey. Jersey comes with signed certificate of authenticity by Eagles Owner, Jeffrey Lurie
Starting bid
Philadelphia Eagles OT - Lane Johnson autographed photo. Autographed photo comes with signed certificate of authenticity by Eagles Owner, Jeffrey Lurie
Starting bid
Philadelphia Eagles WR - AJ Brown autographed photo. Autographed photo comes with signed certificate of authenticity by Eagles Owner, Jeffrey Lurie
Starting bid
Philadelphia Eagles DB - Cooper DeJean autographed football. Autographed football comes with signed certificate of authenticity by Eagles Owner, Jeffrey Lurie
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