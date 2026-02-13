Philadelphia Clef Club of Jazz & Performing Arts' Memberships

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About the memberships
Valid until April 27, 2027
The jazz Giant membership is able to support student’s music education for a year, covering the cost of lessons and materials. Membership at this level can contribute to the PCC’s outreach to youth in the schools and other community cultural activities that enhance the lives of youth.
Valid until April 27, 2027
Your contribution along with others will help underwrite artist fees for concerts, master classes and performances. Helps to keep our doors open so that we can continue to provide, music education and public performances.
Valid until April 27, 2027
Supports general access to events and resources, ensuring inclusivity within our community. Contribute to the historic preservation and promotion of jazz and performing arts in Philadelphia. Helps to build access to a vibrant community of jazz enthusiasts, musicians, educators, and industry professionals.
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