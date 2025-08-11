PAY FOR OTHERS' PHILADELPHIA CONTINENTAL CHAPTER SAR MEMBER DUES

A member aged 18 or older who pays annual dues and who meets all the requirements for membership as defined in the Constitution, Bylaws and Membership Policies of the National Society. Only regular members may vote and hold office in the SAR and receive The SAR Magazine at no additional cost.
A member under age 18 who has met the membership requirements of the National Society but pays annual dues at a reduced rate. He is not eligible to vote or hold office and does not receive The SAR Magazine.
Any Compatriot who has paid a total of fifty (50) cumulative years of annual dues as a Regular Member. Dues paid as a Junior Member do not count. An Emeritus Member shall be exempt from all annual dues payable to the National Society.
A Compatriot who is a Regular Member of another State Society may also establish membership in the Pennsylvania Society and the Philadelphia Continental Chapter. He must be a full, dues-paying active member in his home state in order to hold the Dual Membership. He is eligible to be a delegate from his dual state or home state, but not in both Societies.
A Compatriot who is a Regular Member of another chapter in the Pennsylvania Society may also establish membership in the Philadelphia Continental Chapter. He must be a full, dues-paying active member in his home Chapter in order to hold the PA Dual Membership in PCC.
A Regular Member who failed to pay his Membership Dues in the prior year is required to pay an additional $10.00 Reinstatement Fee over and above the $97.00 Regular Member Dues to rejoin for the current or upcoming year.
Please provide Branch and Unit #.
While a Regular Member is enrolled in active military service, the Pennsylvania Society (PASSAR) pays for National Dues; PASSAR and Chapter forgo charging dues.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!