eventClosed

Philadelphia InfraGard Holiday Luncheon - Lehigh Valley Region

4431 Easton Ave

Bethlehem, PA 18020

addExtraDonation

$

Registration - InfraGard Supporter
$65
As you know, every InfraGard Chapter is independent and self-sustaining, financially supported exclusively through the generosity of its members.  This ticket is for those who would like to support Philadelphia Infragard by covering our full cost for this ticket.
Registration - General
$35
This ticket is subsidized by our chapter.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing