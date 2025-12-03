Philadelphia International FC Night Out & Auction 2026

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About this event
Join us for an unforgettable night as we continue into a new era in Philadelphia youth soccer! One ticket to the event.
Includes two event tickets and recognition, including business logo/family name on our website, recognition at the event and sponsors two Inter Philly coaches to attend the event. Please email [email protected] with the full name an .svg and/or .png transparent background logo of your business. Family sponsors - please email the family name you would like us to use.
Includes two event tickets and recognition including business logo/family name on our website, recognition at the event and sponsors one Inter Philly coach to attend the event. Please email [email protected] with the full name and an .svg and/or .png transparent background logo of your business. Family sponsors - please email the family name you would like us to use.
Includes two event tickets and recognition including business logo/family name on our website and recognition at the event. Please email [email protected] with the full name and an .svg and/or .png transparent background logo of your business. Family sponsors - please email the family name you would like us to use.
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