PhilaMontco Branch ASALH's Memberships

About the memberships
Valid until July 16, 2027
Senior - $90.00
Valid until July 16, 2027
General Membership - $120.00
Valid until July 16, 2027
Dual Membership - $170
**Both members must reside in the same household
Valid until July 16, 2027
Student Membership - $65.00
** Consist of local dues of $10. Available to FT undergraduate students only
Valid until July 16, 2027
For members who already paid their National dues directly to ASALH
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