PhilaMontco Branch ASALH

Offered by

PhilaMontco Branch ASALH

About the memberships

PhilaMontco Branch ASALH's Memberships

PhilaMontco Senior Membership
$90

Valid until July 16, 2027

Senior - $90.00


PhilaMontco General Membership
$120

Valid until July 16, 2027

General Membership - $120.00

PhilaMontco Dual Membership
$170

Valid until July 16, 2027

Dual Membership - $170

**Both members must reside in the same household

PhilaMontco Student Membership
$65

Valid until July 16, 2027

Student Membership - $65.00

** Consist of local dues of $10. Available to FT undergraduate students only

Local Dues Only
$25

Valid until July 16, 2027

For members who already paid their National dues directly to ASALH

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