PhilFest 2026

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities on Friday, April 10, 2026 from 5PM to 11PM. Food coupons will be available inside the festival for purchasing of food and merchandise. No cash purchases allowed inside the festival site.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities on Saturday, April 11, 2026 from 10AM to 11PM. Food coupons will be available inside the festival for purchasing of food and merchandise. No cash purchases allowed inside the festival site.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities on Sunday, April 12, 2026 from 10AM to 6PM. Food coupons will be available inside the festival for purchasing of food and merchandise. No cash purchases allowed inside the festival site.
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