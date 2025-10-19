PHILIP REAGAN HAYNES ALWAYS SEE THE GOOD CHARITABLE FOUNDATION, INC.

PHILIP REAGAN HAYNES ALWAYS SEE THE GOOD CHARITABLE FOUNDATION, INC.

PHILIP REAGAN HAYNES ALWAYS SEE THE GOOD CHARITABLE FOUNDATION, INC.'s Silent Auction

2217 Eagle Harbor Pkwy, Fleming Island, FL 32003, USA

Furyk & Friends (4) Weekly Club 58 Tickets item
Furyk & Friends (4) Weekly Club 58 Tickets
$400

Starting bid

Provides access to Tournament Grounds and Club 58. Features all-inclusive beer & wine, upgraded cocktails and food for purchase. Friday-Sunday October 9-11, 2026. $1800 value.

Travon Walker signed mini-helmet item
Travon Walker signed mini-helmet
$25

Starting bid

Travon Walker signed mini Helmet - value $150.00 (#1 Draft pick Jags 2022), 2 other helmets not signed.

Free cat item
Free cat
$1

Starting bid

Helmet not included.

Alhambra Theatre Dinner and Show item
Alhambra Theatre Dinner and Show
$50

Starting bid

Two tickets. $150 value

Beats Solo Buds / $50 Edwin Watts Gift Card / Restore Day item
Beats Solo Buds / $50 Edwin Watts Gift Card / Restore Day
$50

Starting bid

Beats Solo Buds, $50 Edwin Watts Gift Card Plus...


Coupon good for a Restore Day, which includes one each of Cryotherapy, Compression, and Red Light Therapies. Plus a consultation with in-house esthetician. $126 value retail (if paying full price).


Total Value: $120 + Restore Day ($126)

PGA TOUR Superstore Player’s Club Plus Memberships item
PGA TOUR Superstore Player’s Club Plus Memberships
$100

Starting bid



4 memberships to bid on, each one has a $300 value and includes:


1 free practice session per day at any PGA TOUR Superstore location (This is priceless if you live near one)

1 free club fitting per year ($99 value)

1 free lesson per year ($79 value)

Free standard shipping on all online orders

30 free grip installations

20% off single lessons and club fittings

50% off select club repair services, restringing, and court/hitting lane rentals



Icemen Center Ice Tickets and Gear item
Icemen Center Ice Tickets and Gear
$40

Starting bid

4 tickets, 4 hats, 4 water bottles and bags, Value: $150

Jumbo Shrimp Dugout Reserve Tickets and Gear item
Jumbo Shrimp Dugout Reserve Tickets and Gear
$40

Starting bid

4 tickets, 4 hats, 4 shirts and miscellaneous gear, Value: $150

Masterfit Lessons and Wilson Golf Balls item
Masterfit Lessons and Wilson Golf Balls
$20

Starting bid

2 packages to bid on:

a 30 min Golf lesson with Dave and a set of 12 Wilson Duo Golf Balls, Value: $60

Jacksonville Sharks Tickets and Gear item
Jacksonville Sharks Tickets and Gear
$40

Starting bid

(4) seats and (4) hats - game in April 2026, Value: $150

"Philip's Joy" item
"Philip's Joy"
$47

Starting bid

Original 20"x20" painting from a video taken by Walker Thrasher of Philip hitting a golf ball. www.julismithfineart.com/

Round of 4 - South Hampton Golf Club item
Round of 4 - South Hampton Golf Club
$50

Starting bid

Average round per person at this course is $60. Anytime M-R, after 12 F-Sunday. Excludes golf holidays. Value: $240

Airpods 4 / Restore Hyper Wellness item
Airpods 4 / Restore Hyper Wellness
$50

Starting bid

Apple Airpods 4 Plus...


Coupon good for a Restore Day, which includes one each of Cryotherapy, Compression, and Red Light Therapies. Plus a consultation with in-house esthetician. $126 value retail (if paying full price).


Total Value: $130 + Restore Day ($126)

Grinch Christmas Wreath item
Grinch Christmas Wreath
$15

Starting bid

from HFW3creqtions.etsy.com

Bright Spot Gift Basket item
Bright Spot Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Free one-hour pediatric therapy session, gift basket with Sensory Bin activities, books and My Book Tote - valued at $220 (Very Hungry Caterpillar Theme)

Club Continental / Dinner and Hotel Night item
Club Continental / Dinner and Hotel Night
$50

Starting bid

2 identical packages to bid on:

Enjoy a $100 credit for the onsite restaurant and one night at Club Continental on the St. Johns River. Total Value: $350

Stillwater Golf Course, round for 4 players item
Stillwater Golf Course, round for 4 players
$100

Starting bid

Average round per person at this new course is $100. Anytime M-R, after 12 F-Sunday. Excludes golf holidays. Value: $400

Blue Sky Golf Course, round of 4 players item
Blue Sky Golf Course, round of 4 players
$50

Starting bid

Average round per person at this course is $60. Anytime M-R, after 12 F-Sunday. Excludes golf holidays. Value: $240

Eagle Harbor Golf Course, round of 4 players item
Eagle Harbor Golf Course, round of 4 players
$50

Starting bid

Average round per person at this course is $60. Anytime M-R, after 12 F-Sunday. Excludes golf holidays. Value: $240

Nespresso Coffee Machine item
Nespresso Coffee Machine
$50

Starting bid

The Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ is a compact, stylish, and user-friendly coffee machine that brews multiple cup sizes and uses barcode technology to automatically adjust brewing settings. Retail value $130.

Stained Glass Serving Plate - Large item
Stained Glass Serving Plate - Large
$90

Starting bid

Glass serving plate from Philip's Great Aunt www.etsy.com/shop/AmbienteArtGlass

Value: $285

Stained Glass Serving Plate - Medium item
Stained Glass Serving Plate - Medium
$60

Starting bid

Glass serving plate from Philip's Great Aunt www.etsy.com/shop/AmbienteArtGlass

Value: $165

Misc Stained Glass Serving bowls, art item
Misc Stained Glass Serving bowls, art
$50

Starting bid

Glass from Philip's Great Aunt www.etsy.com/shop/AmbienteArtGlass

Value: $125

Handmade Ceramic Vase - Large item
Handmade Ceramic Vase - Large
$40

Starting bid

Handmade ceramic vase from Philip's sister, Anabelle. Roughly 4 x 4 x 6.25 inches. Value $100

Handmade Ceramic Vase - Large item
Handmade Ceramic Vase - Large
$40

Starting bid

Handmade ceramic vase from Philip's sister, Anabelle. Roughly 6 x 6 x 6 inches. Value: $100

Not Available
$1

Starting bid

Not Available

Handmade Ceramic Vases - Medium item
Handmade Ceramic Vases - Medium
$20

Starting bid

Handmade ceramic vases from Philip's sister, Anabelle. Roughly 4 x 4 x 3.5 inches. (2 Items, sold separately) Value: $55 ea

Handmade Ceramic Vases - Medium item
Handmade Ceramic Vases - Medium
$20

Starting bid

Handmade ceramic vases from Philip's sister, Anabelle. Roughly 4 x 4 x 3.5 inches. (4 Items, sold separately) Value: $55 ea

Handmade Ceramic Vase - Small item
Handmade Ceramic Vase - Small
$20

Starting bid

Handmade ceramic vase from Philip's sister, Anabelle. Roughly 3.25 x 3.25 x 2.5 inches. Value: $55

Food Gift Certs / 2 Restore Days item
Food Gift Certs / 2 Restore Days
$25

Starting bid

$100 in coupons for 3 restaurants:

River Restaurant Group/Mission BBQ/4 Rivers Plus...


Coupon good for a Restore Day, which includes one each of Cryotherapy, Compression, and Red Light Therapies. Plus a consultation with in-house esthetician. $126 value retail (if paying full price).


Total Value: $100 + 2 Restore Day (2x$126)

Pepper's Tequila Tasting for 2 item
Pepper's Tequila Tasting for 2
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a Tequila Tasting hosted by www.pepperscocina.com, Value: $200

Dates to be confirmed

Restore Day item
Restore Day
$5

Starting bid

Coupon good for a Restore Day, which includes one each of Cryotherapy, Compression, and Red Light Therapies. Plus a consultation with in-house esthetician. $126 value retail (if paying full price).

St. Augustine Beach Week-long Vacation item
St. Augustine Beach Week-long Vacation
$500

Starting bid

Win a week-long St. Augustine Beach Vacation! Colony Reef Club Ocean Front with View. 3bd/2ba, sleeps 7, August 22-29, 2026. Offered by the McLaughlin's who are friends of the family.

