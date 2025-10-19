PHILIP REAGAN HAYNES ALWAYS SEE THE GOOD CHARITABLE FOUNDATION, INC.'s Silent Auction

Hosted by
Provides access to Tournament Grounds and Club 58. Features all-inclusive beer & wine, upgraded cocktails and food for purchase. Friday-Sunday October 9-11, 2026. $1800 value.
Travon Walker signed mini Helmet - value $150.00 (#1 Draft pick Jags 2022), 2 other helmets not signed.
Helmet not included.
Two tickets. $150 value
Beats Solo Buds, $50 Edwin Watts Gift Card Plus...
Coupon good for a Restore Day, which includes one each of Cryotherapy, Compression, and Red Light Therapies. Plus a consultation with in-house esthetician. $126 value retail (if paying full price).
Total Value: $120 + Restore Day ($126)
4 memberships to bid on, each one has a $300 value and includes:
1 free practice session per day at any PGA TOUR Superstore location (This is priceless if you live near one)
1 free club fitting per year ($99 value)
1 free lesson per year ($79 value)
Free standard shipping on all online orders
30 free grip installations
20% off single lessons and club fittings
50% off select club repair services, restringing, and court/hitting lane rentals
4 tickets, 4 hats, 4 water bottles and bags, Value: $150
4 tickets, 4 hats, 4 shirts and miscellaneous gear, Value: $150
2 packages to bid on:
a 30 min Golf lesson with Dave and a set of 12 Wilson Duo Golf Balls, Value: $60
(4) seats and (4) hats - game in April 2026, Value: $150
Original 20"x20" painting from a video taken by Walker Thrasher of Philip hitting a golf ball. www.julismithfineart.com/
Average round per person at this course is $60. Anytime M-R, after 12 F-Sunday. Excludes golf holidays. Value: $240
Apple Airpods 4 Plus...
Coupon good for a Restore Day, which includes one each of Cryotherapy, Compression, and Red Light Therapies. Plus a consultation with in-house esthetician. $126 value retail (if paying full price).
Total Value: $130 + Restore Day ($126)
from HFW3creqtions.etsy.com
Free one-hour pediatric therapy session, gift basket with Sensory Bin activities, books and My Book Tote - valued at $220 (Very Hungry Caterpillar Theme)
2 identical packages to bid on:
Enjoy a $100 credit for the onsite restaurant and one night at Club Continental on the St. Johns River. Total Value: $350
Average round per person at this new course is $100. Anytime M-R, after 12 F-Sunday. Excludes golf holidays. Value: $400
Average round per person at this course is $60. Anytime M-R, after 12 F-Sunday. Excludes golf holidays. Value: $240
Average round per person at this course is $60. Anytime M-R, after 12 F-Sunday. Excludes golf holidays. Value: $240
The Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ is a compact, stylish, and user-friendly coffee machine that brews multiple cup sizes and uses barcode technology to automatically adjust brewing settings. Retail value $130.
Handmade ceramic vase from Philip's sister, Anabelle. Roughly 4 x 4 x 6.25 inches. Value $100
Handmade ceramic vase from Philip's sister, Anabelle. Roughly 6 x 6 x 6 inches. Value: $100
Handmade ceramic vases from Philip's sister, Anabelle. Roughly 4 x 4 x 3.5 inches. (2 Items, sold separately) Value: $55 ea
Handmade ceramic vases from Philip's sister, Anabelle. Roughly 4 x 4 x 3.5 inches. (4 Items, sold separately) Value: $55 ea
Handmade ceramic vase from Philip's sister, Anabelle. Roughly 3.25 x 3.25 x 2.5 inches. Value: $55
$100 in coupons for 3 restaurants:
River Restaurant Group/Mission BBQ/4 Rivers Plus...
Coupon good for a Restore Day, which includes one each of Cryotherapy, Compression, and Red Light Therapies. Plus a consultation with in-house esthetician. $126 value retail (if paying full price).
Total Value: $100 + 2 Restore Day (2x$126)
Coupon good for a Restore Day, which includes one each of Cryotherapy, Compression, and Red Light Therapies. Plus a consultation with in-house esthetician. $126 value retail (if paying full price).
Win a week-long St. Augustine Beach Vacation! Colony Reef Club Ocean Front with View. 3bd/2ba, sleeps 7, August 22-29, 2026. Offered by the McLaughlin's who are friends of the family.
