Philippine Kalayaan Houston Sponsorship Package

Kalayaan (Freedom) $10,000

This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Our Presenting Partner. Includes 10 VIP invitations with the headlining artist, premier stage branding, 10 reserved concert seats, a full-page premium ad, and 4 VIP parking passes. Our Presenting Partner. Includes 10 VIP invitations with the headlining artist, premier stage branding, 10 reserved concert seats, a full-page premium ad, and 4 VIP parking passes. More details...