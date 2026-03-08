Philippine Kalayaan Houston Sponsorship Package

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About this event
Our Presenting Partner. Includes 10 VIP invitations with the headlining artist, premier stage branding, 10 reserved concert seats, a full-page premium ad, and 4 VIP parking passes.
Platinum Partner. Includes 6 reserved concert seats, prominent logo placement on apparel and flyers, a full-page program ad, and 2 VIP parking passes.
Gold Partner. Includes 4 reserved concert seats, logo placement on the website and group banners, a half-page program ad, and 1 VIP parking pass.
Silver Partner. Includes 2 reserved concert seats, a quarter-page program ad, and website recognition.
Includes a business-card-sized ad, a dedicated social media shout-out, and 2 food vouchers for the festival.
Includes name listing in the program and website, plus 2 commemorative festival items
Includes name recognition on the rolling slideshow and the official event website.
$
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