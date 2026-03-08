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Philippine Kalayaan Houston

About this event

Philippine Kalayaan Houston Sponsorship Package

11420 Matzke Rd

Cypress, TX 77429, USA

Kalayaan (Freedom)
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Our Presenting Partner. Includes 10 VIP invitations with the headlining artist, premier stage branding, 10 reserved concert seats, a full-page premium ad, and 4 VIP parking passes.

Kinabukasan (Future)
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Platinum Partner. Includes 6 reserved concert seats, prominent logo placement on apparel and flyers, a full-page program ad, and 2 VIP parking passes.

Kasaysayan (History)
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Gold Partner. Includes 4 reserved concert seats, logo placement on the website and group banners, a half-page program ad, and 1 VIP parking pass.

Bayanihan (Community)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Silver Partner. Includes 2 reserved concert seats, a quarter-page program ad, and website recognition.

Narra (National Tree)
$500

Includes a business-card-sized ad, a dedicated social media shout-out, and 2 food vouchers for the festival.

Sampaguita (National Flower)
$250

Includes name listing in the program and website, plus 2 commemorative festival items

Anahaw (National Leaf)
$128

Includes name recognition on the rolling slideshow and the official event website.

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