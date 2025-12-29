Charlottesville Filipino Cultural Association

Philippines Strong: ZUMBA Typhoon Aid Drive

540 Belvedere Boulevard

Charlottesville, VA 22901, The Center at Belvedere

Suggested Donation
$10
VIP Donation
$100

With this donation, you will receive one (1) “Philippines Strong” T-shirt.

Groovy Donation
$500

With this donation, you’ll receive two (2) “Philippines Strong” T-shirts and a private Zumba class with ZIN Ken for you, your friends, and your family.

Philippines/Cebu Strong T-Shirt
$40

Order your Philippines/Cebu Strong T-Shirt today!

All proceeds will support the Philippines Strong: Typhoon Aid Drive, helping communities recover from recent natural disasters in the Philippines.

