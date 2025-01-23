Montgomery Township Baseball & Softball Association
About this event
Phillies Fan Dream Basket
Gift basket
$500
Starting bid
Phillies Fan Dream Basket
This ultimate Phillies-themed silent auction basket is perfect for die-hard fans and collectors alike!
Bryce Harper Jersey (Men's XL) – Represent the Phillies with this iconic piece.
Bryce Harper Bobblehead – Add some MVP spirit to your collection.
Zach Wheeler GAME-USED Baseball – Own a piece of the action!
SIGNED Aaron Nola Baseball Card – A must-have for any Phillies memorabilia collection.
(4) Phillies Tickets vs. Washington Nationals – Enjoy the game from the Hall of Fame Club with these premium seats.
Phillies Winter Hat – Stay warm and stylish while showing off your team pride.
Take your fandom to the next level with this incredible bundle!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!