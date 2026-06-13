Philly Chef Showdown

Your ticket includes $20 in food tasting credits to sample dishes from Philadelphia's top food entrepreneurs as they compete for the $10,000 grand prize. Come hungry. Come ready to vote. Audience choice voting is part of the competition — your taste buds help crown the champion. Plus live music by Philadelphia artists, a curated vendor marketplace and a full day of Philly flavor from 12pm to 6pm.

Includes: General admission entry, $20 food tasting credit, audience choice voting access. Kids under 10 are free.