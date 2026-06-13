Mom Your Business

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Mom Your Business

About this event

Philly Chef Showdown

2300 S Swanson St

Philadelphia, PA 19148, USA

General Admission
$40

Your ticket includes $20 in food tasting credits to sample dishes from Philadelphia's top food entrepreneurs as they compete for the $10,000 grand prize. Come hungry. Come ready to vote. Audience choice voting is part of the competition — your taste buds help crown the champion. Plus live music by Philadelphia artists, a curated vendor marketplace and a full day of Philly flavor from 12pm to 6pm.

Includes: General admission entry, $20 food tasting credit, audience choice voting access. Kids under 10 are free.

VIP Admission
$85

The full Philly Chef Showdown experience. VIP ticket holders get early entry, reserved seating, an exclusive meet and greet with our celebrity guest host — plus a curated Philly Chef Showdown gift bag. Your $20 food tasting credit is included, along with audience choice voting access to help determine the $10,000 grand prize winner. This is the best seat in the house for Philadelphia's premier culinary event of the year.

Includes: Early entry, reserved seating, celebrity meet & greet, gift bag and $20 food tasting credit.

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