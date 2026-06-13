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About this event
Your ticket includes $20 in food tasting credits to sample dishes from Philadelphia's top food entrepreneurs as they compete for the $10,000 grand prize. Come hungry. Come ready to vote. Audience choice voting is part of the competition — your taste buds help crown the champion. Plus live music by Philadelphia artists, a curated vendor marketplace and a full day of Philly flavor from 12pm to 6pm.
Includes: General admission entry, $20 food tasting credit, audience choice voting access. Kids under 10 are free.
The full Philly Chef Showdown experience. VIP ticket holders get early entry, reserved seating, an exclusive meet and greet with our celebrity guest host — plus a curated Philly Chef Showdown gift bag. Your $20 food tasting credit is included, along with audience choice voting access to help determine the $10,000 grand prize winner. This is the best seat in the house for Philadelphia's premier culinary event of the year.
Includes: Early entry, reserved seating, celebrity meet & greet, gift bag and $20 food tasting credit.
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