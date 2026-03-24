Philly Phaces Inc
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Philly Phaces Inc

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PhillyPhaces Spring Phling Silent Auction

Le Creuset Deep Dutch Oven 6.5 Quarts item
Le Creuset Deep Dutch Oven 6.5 Quarts
$50

Starting bid

Free People Tote & Jen&Co Wallet item
Free People Tote & Jen&Co Wallet
$25

Starting bid

One of a Kind Gemstone Collection item
One of a Kind Gemstone Collection
$100

Starting bid

Toy Store Fun! item
Toy Store Fun!
$10

Starting bid

Leather Latico Wallet with Hair Tie Bracelet item
Leather Latico Wallet with Hair Tie Bracelet
$25

Starting bid

A Little Jewelry Fun item
A Little Jewelry Fun
$20

Starting bid

Cozy Night item
Cozy Night
$25

Starting bid

Replenishing Essence, Under Eye Patches and size 9 Fuzzy Slippers

Night Out! item
Night Out!
$25

Starting bid

Madewell Jeans (size 27), Jenny Krauss Belt and Clutch.

Signed Bartolo Colon Jersey item
Signed Bartolo Colon Jersey
$50

Starting bid

Signed Andre Reed Jersey item
Signed Andre Reed Jersey
$50

Starting bid

Signed Jeremy Shockui Jersey item
Signed Jeremy Shockui Jersey
$25

Starting bid

Signed Jose Canseco Jersey item
Signed Jose Canseco Jersey
$20

Starting bid

Layin' Down The Paw Basket item
Layin' Down The Paw Basket
$20

Starting bid

Football Signed by Randall Cunningham item
Football Signed by Randall Cunningham
$25

Starting bid

Signed Will Warren Jersey item
Signed Will Warren Jersey
$25

Starting bid

Signed Jose Canseco Jersey item
Signed Jose Canseco Jersey
$20

Starting bid

My Sister's Jewelry Box $30 Gift Card and Clutch item
My Sister's Jewelry Box $30 Gift Card and Clutch
$25

Starting bid

Beats Solo item
Beats Solo
$30

Starting bid

William Sonoma Baking item
William Sonoma Baking
$30

Starting bid

Dodge Lego item
Dodge Lego
$10

Starting bid

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