PhillyPhaces Spring Phling Silent Auction

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Replenishing Essence, Under Eye Patches and size 9 Fuzzy Slippers
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Madewell Jeans (size 27), Jenny Krauss Belt and Clutch.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!