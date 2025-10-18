Philly Truce's Auction of Grand Agent Vinyl in support of MMM30

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Debut album released in 2001 featuring production by Lord Finesse (Dr. Dre, Notorious B.I.G.) and Hi-Tek (Snoop, Talib Kweli). Double-vinyl sealed in original packaging.
Starting bid
Debut album released in 2001 featuring production by Lord Finesse (Dr. Dre, Notorious B.I.G.) and Hi-Tek (Snoop, Talib Kweli). Double-vinyl sealed in original packaging.
Starting bid
2005 release produced entirely by Oh No (Redman, Alchemist), who just so happens to be the younger brother of Madlib; 7 songs and 3 interludes. Single vinyl in original sealed packaging.
Starting bid
Rare and (I'm pretty sure) nonexistent on any streaming platform, this remake of the club classic slows it down a bit to Hip-Hop tempo and adds a great 16 to set it apart from the original. B-side contains a slept-on stoner's anthem, "Another Weed Song."
Starting bid
Never played. Rare and (I'm pretty sure) nonexistent on any streaming platform, this remake of the club classic slows it down a bit to Hip-Hop tempo and adds a great 16 to set it apart from the original. B-side contains a slept-on stoner's anthem, "Another Weed Song."
Starting bid
The first ever independently pressed single from Grand Agent's original group NAME. The A-side is "12." The B-side is an instrumental gem called "At Night." There were only 500 pressed in 1997.
Starting bid
The debut Grand Agent solo single, precursor to By Design, released in 1999 on Czar Casket Records. Produced by Kut Masta Kurt.
Starting bid
Second single from By Design. Produced by Kut Masta Kurt with a B-side "Know The Legend," produced by and featuring Lord Finesse. Released in late 2000/early 2001 just ahead of the album.
Starting bid
Third single from By Design featuring a Paul Nice Remix and a beautiful cover by Jude Ianelli.
Starting bid
That's right: this song is called "Black Thought," and yes it was good enough to raise eyebrows without starting any real controversy (go figure). Taken from the cassette-only album "Lost Page of the B-Boy Document," this is a slice of Philadelphia Hip-Hop history. Super rare and contains a remix not to be found anywhere else in the universe.
Starting bid
A concept record from the mind of Matt Boogie, owner of Blackberry Records in LA. An MC and a DJ would be paired up and would challenge another pairing to make the best record with the same track and same concept. Who do you think won?
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!