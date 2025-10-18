Hosted by

Philly Truce's Auction of Grand Agent Vinyl in support of MMM30

By Design item
By Design
$150

Starting bid

Debut album released in 2001 featuring production by Lord Finesse (Dr. Dre, Notorious B.I.G.) and Hi-Tek (Snoop, Talib Kweli). Double-vinyl sealed in original packaging.

Under The Circumstances item
Under The Circumstances
$125

Starting bid

2005 release produced entirely by Oh No (Redman, Alchemist), who just so happens to be the younger brother of Madlib; 7 songs and 3 interludes. Single vinyl in original sealed packaging.

Pump up the Jam item
Pump up the Jam
$100

Starting bid

Rare and (I'm pretty sure) nonexistent on any streaming platform, this remake of the club classic slows it down a bit to Hip-Hop tempo and adds a great 16 to set it apart from the original. B-side contains a slept-on stoner's anthem, "Another Weed Song."

"12" item
"12"
$250

Starting bid

The first ever independently pressed single from Grand Agent's original group NAME. The A-side is "12." The B-side is an instrumental gem called "At Night." There were only 500 pressed in 1997.

Mingling (...with Mayhem) item
Mingling (...with Mayhem)
$100

Starting bid

The debut Grand Agent solo single, precursor to By Design, released in 1999 on Czar Casket Records. Produced by Kut Masta Kurt.

Every 5 Minutes item
Every 5 Minutes
$100

Starting bid

Second single from By Design. Produced by Kut Masta Kurt with a B-side "Know The Legend," produced by and featuring Lord Finesse. Released in late 2000/early 2001 just ahead of the album.

Grand Right Now 12" item
Grand Right Now 12"
$100

Starting bid

Third single from By Design featuring a Paul Nice Remix and a beautiful cover by Jude Ianelli.

Black Thought item
Black Thought
$125

Starting bid

That's right: this song is called "Black Thought," and yes it was good enough to raise eyebrows without starting any real controversy (go figure). Taken from the cassette-only album "Lost Page of the B-Boy Document," this is a slice of Philadelphia Hip-Hop history. Super rare and contains a remix not to be found anywhere else in the universe.

Patience item
Patience
$75

Starting bid

A concept record from the mind of Matt Boogie, owner of Blackberry Records in LA. An MC and a DJ would be paired up and would challenge another pairing to make the best record with the same track and same concept. Who do you think won?

