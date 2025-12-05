Hosted by

Philadelphia Public Access Corporation

About this event

Sales closed

PhillyCAM Auction [CAMERAS: 11:30am-1:30pm]

Pick-up location

699 Ranstead St, Philadelphia, PA 19106, USA

Sony XDCAM PXW-X70 [ITEM#1] item
Sony XDCAM PXW-X70 [ITEM#1] item
Sony XDCAM PXW-X70 [ITEM#1] item
Sony XDCAM PXW-X70 [ITEM#1]
$450

Starting bid

Workhorse FULL HD camcorder with a 1" type sensor and equivalent 24-240mm F2.8-4 zoom lens. **IMPORTANT** This unit has been discounted because one of the two SD card slots no longer functions, however the camera can still record without any issue to the remaining SD card slot (only redundant recording is effected). It's also missing its lens hood. INCLUDED: Camera, 2 Batteries, Charger, AC Adapter, Bag


BC: 7459242

SN: 112124073

Sony XDCAM PXW-X70 [ITEM #2] item
Sony XDCAM PXW-X70 [ITEM #2] item
Sony XDCAM PXW-X70 [ITEM #2] item
Sony XDCAM PXW-X70 [ITEM #2]
$500

Starting bid

Workhorse FULL HD camcorder with a 1" type sensor and equivalent 24-240mm F2.8-4 zoom lens. **IMPORTANT** This unit has been discounted because of a slightly loose but fully functional LCD screen. INCLUDED: Camera, 2 Batteries, Charger, AC Adapter, Bag


BC: 7459248

SN: 112129618

Sony XDCAM PXW-X70 [ITEM#3] item
Sony XDCAM PXW-X70 [ITEM#3] item
Sony XDCAM PXW-X70 [ITEM#3] item
Sony XDCAM PXW-X70 [ITEM#3]
$550

Starting bid

Workhorse FULL HD camcorder with a 1" type sensor and equivalent 24-240mm F2.8-4 zoom lens. INCLUDED: Camera, 2 Batteries, Charger, AC Adapter, Bag


BC: 7459251

SN: 11212985

Sony XDCAM PXW-X70 [ITEM#4] item
Sony XDCAM PXW-X70 [ITEM#4] item
Sony XDCAM PXW-X70 [ITEM#4] item
Sony XDCAM PXW-X70 [ITEM#4]
$550

Starting bid

Workhorse FULL HD camcorder with a 1" type sensor and equivalent 24-240mm F2.8-4 zoom lens. INCLUDED: Camera, 2 Batteries, Charger, AC Adapter, Bag


BC:7459256

SN: 11212304

DJI Pocket Osmo (first gen) [ITEM#5] item
DJI Pocket Osmo (first gen) [ITEM#5]
$100

Starting bid

1/2.3” CMOS sensor and built in gimbal this tiny pocket camera can record up to 4k30 and is in good condition. INCLUDED: Camera, hard shell case, USB cable




BC: 8082845

SN: 0W7CG7Q0130091

DJI Pocket Osmo (first gen) [ITEM#6] item
DJI Pocket Osmo (first gen) [ITEM#6]
$100

Starting bid

1/2.3” CMOS sensor and built in gimbal this tiny pocket camera can record up to 4k30 and is in good condition. INCLUDED: Camera, hard shell case, USB cable




BC: 8082846

SN: 0W7CG7V0130067

Panasonic AG-UX90 Camcorder [ITEM#7] item
Panasonic AG-UX90 Camcorder [ITEM#7] item
Panasonic AG-UX90 Camcorder [ITEM#7] item
Panasonic AG-UX90 Camcorder [ITEM#7]
$600

Starting bid

Panasonic AG-UX90 features a 1" type sensor, 4k 30 fps, and a 10x Optical Zoom. INCLUDED: Camera, Battery, Charger, Bag


SN: G8TDA0106

Panasonic AG-UX90 Camcorder [ITEM#8] item
Panasonic AG-UX90 Camcorder [ITEM#8] item
Panasonic AG-UX90 Camcorder [ITEM#8] item
Panasonic AG-UX90 Camcorder [ITEM#8]
$600

Starting bid

Panasonic AG-UX90 features a 1" type sensor, 4k 30 fps, and a 10x Optical Zoom. INCLUDED: Camera, Battery, Charger, Bag


SN: H8YTDA0189

Sony FS7 [ITEM#9] item
Sony FS7 [ITEM#9] item
Sony FS7 [ITEM#9] item
Sony FS7 [ITEM#9]
$750

Starting bid

Sony's famous Super 35mm 4k camera capable of 4k60, and 1080p at 180fps. INCLUDED: Camera, LCD Screen, Hand Grip, Battery, 2 media cards and reader




BC: 8082263

SN: 0028816

Blackmagic Design Studio 4K Camera [ITEM#10] item
Blackmagic Design Studio 4K Camera [ITEM#10] item
Blackmagic Design Studio 4K Camera [ITEM#10] item
Blackmagic Design Studio 4K Camera [ITEM#10]
$250

Starting bid

Blackmagic's Original 4k Studio Camera with Sigma 19mm F2.8 Lens

**Important* This camera does NOT record internally, it only outputs a signal over SDI for use with switchers or in a live environment and does not have a battery option so needs to be plugged in (best in a home studio setting) INCLUDES: Camera, 19mm Lens, Power Supply


Barcode: 8082125

SN: 3276762

Panasonic Lumix 12-25mm F2.8 G X Vario Lens [ITEM#11] item
Panasonic Lumix 12-25mm F2.8 G X Vario Lens [ITEM#11] item
Panasonic Lumix 12-25mm F2.8 G X Vario Lens [ITEM#11] item
Panasonic Lumix 12-25mm F2.8 G X Vario Lens [ITEM#11]
$275

Starting bid

Panasonic's flagship all-purpose zoom lens. Great for someone with a Panasonic GH series camera, Olympus, or Blackmagic Pocket 4k (not the Pocket 6k tho, that's a different lens mount!). INCLUDED: Lens, Lens Cap, Lens Hood After-market lens pouch


SN: XT6SV001555

AverMedia 1080p DualMic Webcam [ITEM#12] item
AverMedia 1080p DualMic Webcam [ITEM#12]
$10

Starting bid

AverMedia PW313 Webcam with built in privacy shutter, mount and USB cable INCLUDES: Webcam

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!