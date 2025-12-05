PhillyCAM Auction [CAMERAS: 11:30am-1:30pm]

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Starting bid
Workhorse FULL HD camcorder with a 1" type sensor and equivalent 24-240mm F2.8-4 zoom lens. **IMPORTANT** This unit has been discounted because one of the two SD card slots no longer functions, however the camera can still record without any issue to the remaining SD card slot (only redundant recording is effected). It's also missing its lens hood. INCLUDED: Camera, 2 Batteries, Charger, AC Adapter, Bag
BC: 7459242
SN: 112124073
Starting bid
Workhorse FULL HD camcorder with a 1" type sensor and equivalent 24-240mm F2.8-4 zoom lens. **IMPORTANT** This unit has been discounted because of a slightly loose but fully functional LCD screen. INCLUDED: Camera, 2 Batteries, Charger, AC Adapter, Bag
BC: 7459248
SN: 112129618
Starting bid
Workhorse FULL HD camcorder with a 1" type sensor and equivalent 24-240mm F2.8-4 zoom lens. INCLUDED: Camera, 2 Batteries, Charger, AC Adapter, Bag
BC: 7459251
SN: 11212985
Starting bid
Workhorse FULL HD camcorder with a 1" type sensor and equivalent 24-240mm F2.8-4 zoom lens. INCLUDED: Camera, 2 Batteries, Charger, AC Adapter, Bag
BC:7459256
SN: 11212304
Starting bid
1/2.3” CMOS sensor and built in gimbal this tiny pocket camera can record up to 4k30 and is in good condition. INCLUDED: Camera, hard shell case, USB cable
BC: 8082845
SN: 0W7CG7Q0130091
Starting bid
1/2.3” CMOS sensor and built in gimbal this tiny pocket camera can record up to 4k30 and is in good condition. INCLUDED: Camera, hard shell case, USB cable
BC: 8082846
SN: 0W7CG7V0130067
Starting bid
Panasonic AG-UX90 features a 1" type sensor, 4k 30 fps, and a 10x Optical Zoom. INCLUDED: Camera, Battery, Charger, Bag
SN: G8TDA0106
Starting bid
Panasonic AG-UX90 features a 1" type sensor, 4k 30 fps, and a 10x Optical Zoom. INCLUDED: Camera, Battery, Charger, Bag
SN: H8YTDA0189
Starting bid
Sony's famous Super 35mm 4k camera capable of 4k60, and 1080p at 180fps. INCLUDED: Camera, LCD Screen, Hand Grip, Battery, 2 media cards and reader
BC: 8082263
SN: 0028816
Starting bid
Blackmagic's Original 4k Studio Camera with Sigma 19mm F2.8 Lens
**Important* This camera does NOT record internally, it only outputs a signal over SDI for use with switchers or in a live environment and does not have a battery option so needs to be plugged in (best in a home studio setting) INCLUDES: Camera, 19mm Lens, Power Supply
Barcode: 8082125
SN: 3276762
Starting bid
Panasonic's flagship all-purpose zoom lens. Great for someone with a Panasonic GH series camera, Olympus, or Blackmagic Pocket 4k (not the Pocket 6k tho, that's a different lens mount!). INCLUDED: Lens, Lens Cap, Lens Hood After-market lens pouch
SN: XT6SV001555
Starting bid
AverMedia PW313 Webcam with built in privacy shutter, mount and USB cable INCLUDES: Webcam
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