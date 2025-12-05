PhillyCAM Auction [COMPUTERS & ACCESSORIES: 1:45pm-3:00pm]

Hosted by
Starting bid
15 in Laptop Retina Display
2.5 GHz Core i7 INCLUDED: Laptop, Power Adapter
Barcode: 7459064
SN: C02RR5TPG8WP
Starting bid
2.7ghz Quad Core Intel Core i5, 8GB of Ram, Intel Iris Pro 1536 Graphics **IMPORTANT** This unit has been discounted because it is no longer capable of being updated to the latest versions of Mac OS INCLUDED: Computer, power cable
BC: 5322408
SN: CO2MDAOJFBJ2
Starting bid
2.9ghz Intel Core i5, 8GB of Ram, NVIDIA GT 650M Graphics Card **IMPORTANT** This unit has been heavily discounted because it is no longer capable of being updated to the latest versions of Mac OS INCLUDED: Computer, power cable
BC: 5322419
SN: C02KJ2QXDNCT
Starting bid
**IMPORTANT** This item has been additionally discounted because it does not include a stand
Includes: Screen, Power cable
BC: 4960384
SN: ZGSG3CGBC00824A
Starting bid
8000:1 Contrast Ratio, HDMI Input
Includes: Screen, Power Cable
BC:8083140
SN: 4107445
Starting bid
Polaroid branded 720p photo editing LCD monitor with HDMI Input
INCLUDED: Monitor, power cable
SN: TLAC02255110628903
Starting bid
Polaroid branded 720p photo editing LCD monitor with HDMI Input
INCLUDED: Monitor, power cable
SN: TLAC02255111178275
Starting bid
Apple Cinema Display, color accurate LCD ** IMPORTANT ** This model only has DVI but this package includes an HDMI converter for use with more modern systems INCLUDES: Screen w/stand, Power breakout cable, HDMI adapter
SN: 2A632A4Q4UG0
Starting bid
Apple Cinema Display, color accurate LCD ** IMPORTANT ** This model only has DVI but this package includes an HDMI converter for use with more modern systems INCLUDES: Screen w/stand, Power breakout cable, HDMI adapter
SN: (SN Missing)
Starting bid
Kino Flo Florescent 5600K production light with built in barn doors INCLUDED: Light fixture, power cable, hard case
BC: 8083132
SN: 11221
Starting bid
Small, high-output tungsten light with built-in barn doors INCLUDES: Light, power cable
BC: 5322106
Starting bid
Small, high-output tungsten light with built-in barn doors INCLUDES: Light, power cable
BC: 5322307
Starting bid
Small, high-output tungsten light with built-in barn doors INCLUDES: Light, power cable
BC: 5322117
Starting bid
5600K LED On-Camera light INCLUDED: Light, ball mount, battery and charger, case
**IMPORTANT ** This item has a damaged mount and battery but both are fully functional, just it worn condition
BC: 532262
Starting bid
5600K LED On-Camera light INCLUDED: Light, ball mount, battery and charger, case
**IMPORTANT ** This item has a damaged mount and battery but both are fully functional, just it worn condition
BC: 7459384
Starting bid
2 Channel SD Audio recorder with XLR and X/Y mics, in good condition. INCLUDED: Recorder, hard shell case
SN: 00700771
Starting bid
H5 2-ch XLR audio recorder. **IMPORTANT** This item has been heavily discounted because it lacks the X/Y mic module and is in poor cosmetic condition, but its condition does not effect usability. INCLUDED: Recorder, Hard Shell Case
SN: 14422
Starting bid
Single channel XLR Audio recorder INCLUDES: Recorder Only
Starting bid
For protecting shotgun mics from wind noise
Starting bid
For protecting shotgun mics from wind noise
