PhillyCAM Auction [COMPUTERS & ACCESSORIES: 1:45pm-3:00pm] (FINAL)

Apple MacBook Pro 2015 Laptop Computer [ITEM#13] item
Apple MacBook Pro 2015 Laptop Computer [ITEM#13]
$100

15 in Laptop Retina Display

2.5 GHz Core i7 INCLUDED: Laptop, Power Adapter


Barcode: 7459064

SN: C02RR5TPG8WP

Apple iMac 21.5" (Late 2013) [ITEM#14] item
Apple iMac 21.5" (Late 2013) [ITEM#14]
$100

2.7ghz Quad Core Intel Core i5, 8GB of Ram, Intel Iris Pro 1536 Graphics **IMPORTANT** This unit has been discounted because it is no longer capable of being updated to the latest versions of Mac OS INCLUDED: Computer, power cable




BC: 5322408

SN: CO2MDAOJFBJ2

Apple iMac 21.5" (Late 2012) [ITEM#15] item
Apple iMac 21.5" (Late 2012) [ITEM#15]
$40

2.9ghz Intel Core i5, 8GB of Ram, NVIDIA GT 650M Graphics Card **IMPORTANT** This unit has been heavily discounted because it is no longer capable of being updated to the latest versions of Mac OS INCLUDED: Computer, power cable




BC: 5322419

SN: C02KJ2QXDNCT

Samsung 19" 720P LCD Screen [ITEM#16] item
Samsung 19" 720P LCD Screen [ITEM#16]
$35

**IMPORTANT** This item has been additionally discounted because it does not include a stand

Includes: Screen, Power cable


BC: 4960384

SN: ZGSG3CGBC00824A

Sony Bravia 32" 1080p LCD TV [ITEM#17] item
Sony Bravia 32" 1080p LCD TV [ITEM#17]
$100

8000:1 Contrast Ratio, HDMI Input

Includes: Screen, Power Cable




BC:8083140

SN: 4107445

Poloroid Photo Editing Monitor 22" 720P [ITEM#18] item
Poloroid Photo Editing Monitor 22" 720P [ITEM#18]
$50

Polaroid branded 720p photo editing LCD monitor with HDMI Input

INCLUDED: Monitor, power cable





SN: TLAC02255110628903

Poloroid Photo Editing Monitor 22" 720P [ITEM#19] item
Poloroid Photo Editing Monitor 22" 720P [ITEM#19]
$50

Polaroid branded 720p photo editing LCD monitor with HDMI Input

INCLUDED: Monitor, power cable





SN: TLAC02255111178275

Apple 23" 1920X1200 LCD Cinema Display [ITEM#20] item
Apple 23" 1920X1200 LCD Cinema Display [ITEM#20]
$100

Apple Cinema Display, color accurate LCD ** IMPORTANT ** This model only has DVI but this package includes an HDMI converter for use with more modern systems INCLUDES: Screen w/stand, Power breakout cable, HDMI adapter




SN: 2A632A4Q4UG0

Apple 23" 1920X1200 LCD Cinema Display [ITEM#21] item
Apple 23" 1920X1200 LCD Cinema Display [ITEM#21]
$100

Apple Cinema Display, color accurate LCD ** IMPORTANT ** This model only has DVI but this package includes an HDMI converter for use with more modern systems INCLUDES: Screen w/stand, Power breakout cable, HDMI adapter




SN: (SN Missing)

Kino Flo Diva-Lite 401 Florescent Light [ITEM#22] item
Kino Flo Diva-Lite 401 Florescent Light [ITEM#22]
$45

Kino Flo Florescent 5600K production light with built in barn doors INCLUDED: Light fixture, power cable, hard case





BC: 8083132

SN: 11221

Lowell Pro Tungsten Light [Item #23] item
Lowell Pro Tungsten Light [Item #23]
$25

Small, high-output tungsten light with built-in barn doors INCLUDES: Light, power cable




BC: 5322106

Lowell Pro Tungsten Light [Item #24] item
Lowell Pro Tungsten Light [Item #24]
$25

Small, high-output tungsten light with built-in barn doors INCLUDES: Light, power cable





BC: 5322307

Lowell Pro Tungsten Light [Item #25] item
Lowell Pro Tungsten Light [Item #25]
$25

Small, high-output tungsten light with built-in barn doors INCLUDES: Light, power cable





BC: 5322117

Vidpro On-Camera LED Light [Item #26] item
Vidpro On-Camera LED Light [Item #26]
$15

5600K LED On-Camera light INCLUDED: Light, ball mount, battery and charger, case

**IMPORTANT ** This item has a damaged mount and battery but both are fully functional, just it worn condition




BC: 532262

Vidpro On-Camera LED Light [Item #27] item
Vidpro On-Camera LED Light [Item #27]
$15

5600K LED On-Camera light INCLUDED: Light, ball mount, battery and charger, case

**IMPORTANT ** This item has a damaged mount and battery but both are fully functional, just it worn condition




BC: 7459384

Zoom H4N [Item #28] item
Zoom H4N [Item #28]
$60

2 Channel SD Audio recorder with XLR and X/Y mics, in good condition. INCLUDED: Recorder, hard shell case




SN: 00700771

Zoom H5 (w/out mic module) [Item #29] item
Zoom H5 (w/out mic module) [Item #29]
$20

H5 2-ch XLR audio recorder. **IMPORTANT** This item has been heavily discounted because it lacks the X/Y mic module and is in poor cosmetic condition, but its condition does not effect usability. INCLUDED: Recorder, Hard Shell Case




SN: 14422

Tascam DR10X XLR Recorder [Item #30] item
Tascam DR10X XLR Recorder [Item #30]
$50

Single channel XLR Audio recorder INCLUDES: Recorder Only





Rode Heavy Duty Windshield [Item #31] item
Rode Heavy Duty Windshield [Item #31]
$5

For protecting shotgun mics from wind noise

Rode Heavy Duty Windshield [Item #32] item
Rode Heavy Duty Windshield [Item #32]
$5

For protecting shotgun mics from wind noise

