Hosted by

Philadelphia Public Access Corporation

About this event

Sales closed

PhillyCAM Auction (test for Thursday)

Pick-up location

699 Ranstead St, Philadelphia, PA 19106, USA

Sony XDCAM PXW-X70 [ITEM#1] item
Sony XDCAM PXW-X70 [ITEM#1] item
Sony XDCAM PXW-X70 [ITEM#1] item
Sony XDCAM PXW-X70 [ITEM#1]
$1

Starting bid

Workhorse FULL HD camcorder with a 1" type sensor and equivalent 24-240mm F2.8-4 zoom lens. **IMPORTANT** This unit has been discounted because one of the two SD card slots no longer functions, however the camera can still record without any issue to the remaining SD card slot (only redundant recording is effected). It's also missing its lens hood. INCLUDED: Camera, 2 Batteries, Charger, AC Adapter, Bag


BC: 7459242

SN: 112124073

Sony XDCAM PXW-X70 [ITEM #2] item
Sony XDCAM PXW-X70 [ITEM #2] item
Sony XDCAM PXW-X70 [ITEM #2] item
Sony XDCAM PXW-X70 [ITEM #2]
$1

Starting bid

Workhorse FULL HD camcorder with a 1" type sensor and equivalent 24-240mm F2.8-4 zoom lens. **IMPORTANT** This unit has been discounted because of a slightly loose but fully functional LCD screen. INCLUDED: Camera, 2 Batteries, Charger, AC Adapter, Bag


BC: 7459248

SN: 112129618

Sony XDCAM PXW-X70 [ITEM#3] item
Sony XDCAM PXW-X70 [ITEM#3] item
Sony XDCAM PXW-X70 [ITEM#3] item
Sony XDCAM PXW-X70 [ITEM#3]
$1

Starting bid

Workhorse FULL HD camcorder with a 1" type sensor and equivalent 24-240mm F2.8-4 zoom lens. INCLUDED: Camera, 2 Batteries, Charger, AC Adapter, Bag


BC: 7459251

SN: 11212985

Sony XDCAM PXW-X70 [ITEM#4] item
Sony XDCAM PXW-X70 [ITEM#4] item
Sony XDCAM PXW-X70 [ITEM#4] item
Sony XDCAM PXW-X70 [ITEM#4]
$550

Starting bid

Workhorse FULL HD camcorder with a 1" type sensor and equivalent 24-240mm F2.8-4 zoom lens. INCLUDED: Camera, 2 Batteries, Charger, AC Adapter, Bag


BC:7459256

SN: 11212304

DJI Pocket Osmo (first gen) [ITEM#5] item
DJI Pocket Osmo (first gen) [ITEM#5]
$100

Starting bid

1/2.3” CMOS sensor and built in gimbal this tiny pocket camera can record up to 4k30 and is in good condition. INCLUDED: Camera, hard shell case, USB cable




BC: 8082845

SN: 0W7CG7Q0130091

DJI Pocket Osmo (first gen) [ITEM#6] item
DJI Pocket Osmo (first gen) [ITEM#6]
$100

Starting bid

1/2.3” CMOS sensor and built in gimbal this tiny pocket camera can record up to 4k30 and is in good condition. INCLUDED: Camera, hard shell case, USB cable




BC: 8082846

SN: 0W7CG7V0130067

Panasonic AG-UX90 Camcorder [ITEM#7] item
Panasonic AG-UX90 Camcorder [ITEM#7] item
Panasonic AG-UX90 Camcorder [ITEM#7] item
Panasonic AG-UX90 Camcorder [ITEM#7]
$600

Starting bid

Panasonic AG-UX90 features a 1" type sensor, 4k 30 fps, and a 10x Optical Zoom. INCLUDED: Camera, Battery, Charger, Bag


SN: G8TDA0106

Panasonic AG-UX90 Camcorder [ITEM#8] item
Panasonic AG-UX90 Camcorder [ITEM#8] item
Panasonic AG-UX90 Camcorder [ITEM#8] item
Panasonic AG-UX90 Camcorder [ITEM#8]
$600

Starting bid

Panasonic AG-UX90 features a 1" type sensor, 4k 30 fps, and a 10x Optical Zoom. INCLUDED: Camera, Battery, Charger, Bag


SN: H8YTDA0189

Sony FS7 [ITEM#9] item
Sony FS7 [ITEM#9] item
Sony FS7 [ITEM#9] item
Sony FS7 [ITEM#9]
$750

Starting bid

Sony's famous Super 35mm 4k camera capable of 4k60, and 1080p at 180fps. INCLUDED: Camera, LCD Screen, Hand Grip, Battery, 2 media cards and reader




BC: 8082263

SN: 0028816

Blackmagic Design Studio 4K Camera [ITEM#10] item
Blackmagic Design Studio 4K Camera [ITEM#10] item
Blackmagic Design Studio 4K Camera [ITEM#10] item
Blackmagic Design Studio 4K Camera [ITEM#10]
$250

Starting bid

Blackmagic's Original 4k Studio Camera with Sigma 19mm F2.8 Lens

**Important* This camera does NOT record internally, it only outputs a signal over SDI for use with switchers or in a live environment and does not have a battery option so needs to be plugged in (best in a home studio setting) INCLUDES: Camera, 19mm Lens, Power Supply


Barcode: 8082125

SN: 3276762

Panasonic Lumix 12-25mm F2.8 G X Vario Lens [ITEM#11] item
Panasonic Lumix 12-25mm F2.8 G X Vario Lens [ITEM#11] item
Panasonic Lumix 12-25mm F2.8 G X Vario Lens [ITEM#11] item
Panasonic Lumix 12-25mm F2.8 G X Vario Lens [ITEM#11]
$275

Starting bid

Panasonic's flagship all-purpose zoom lens. Great for someone with a Panasonic GH series camera, Olympus, or Blackmagic Pocket 4k (not the Pocket 6k tho, that's a different lens mount!). INCLUDED: Lens, Lens Cap, Lens Hood After-market lens pouch


SN: XT6SV001555

AverMedia 1080p DualMic Webcam [ITEM#12] item
AverMedia 1080p DualMic Webcam [ITEM#12]
$10

Starting bid

AverMedia PW313 Webcam with built in privacy shutter, mount and USB cable INCLUDES: Webcam

Apple MacBook Pro 2015 Laptop Computer [ITEM#13] item
Apple MacBook Pro 2015 Laptop Computer [ITEM#13]
$100

Starting bid

15 in Laptop Retina Display

2.5 GHz Core i7 INCLUDED: Laptop, Power Adapter


Barcode: 7459064

SN: C02RR5TPG8WP

Apple iMac 21.5" (Late 2013) [ITEM#14] item
Apple iMac 21.5" (Late 2013) [ITEM#14]
$100

Starting bid

2.7ghz Quad Core Intel Core i5, 8GB of Ram, Intel Iris Pro 1536 Graphics **IMPORTANT** This unit has been discounted because it is no longer capable of being updated to the latest versions of Mac OS INCLUDED: Computer, power cable




BC: 5322408

SN: CO2MDAOJFBJ2

Apple iMac 21.5" (Late 2012) [ITEM#15] item
Apple iMac 21.5" (Late 2012) [ITEM#15]
$80

Starting bid

2.9ghz Intel Core i5, 8GB of Ram, NVIDIA GT 650M Graphics Card **IMPORTANT** This unit has been heavily discounted because it is no longer capable of being updated to the latest versions of Mac OS INCLUDED: Computer, power cable




BC: 5322419

SN: C02KJ2QXDNCT

Samsung 19" 720P LCD Screen [ITEM#16] item
Samsung 19" 720P LCD Screen [ITEM#16] item
Samsung 19" 720P LCD Screen [ITEM#16] item
Samsung 19" 720P LCD Screen [ITEM#16]
$35

Starting bid

**IMPORTANT** This item has been additionally discounted because it does not include a stand

Includes: Screen, Power cable


BC: 4960384

SN: ZGSG3CGBC00824A

Sony Bravia 32" 1080p LCD TV [ITEM#17] item
Sony Bravia 32" 1080p LCD TV [ITEM#17] item
Sony Bravia 32" 1080p LCD TV [ITEM#17] item
Sony Bravia 32" 1080p LCD TV [ITEM#17]
$100

Starting bid

8000:1 Contrast Ratio, HDMI Input

Includes: Screen, Power Cable




BC:8083140

SN: 4107445

Poloroid Photo Editing Monitor 22" 720P [ITEM#18] item
Poloroid Photo Editing Monitor 22" 720P [ITEM#18] item
Poloroid Photo Editing Monitor 22" 720P [ITEM#18] item
Poloroid Photo Editing Monitor 22" 720P [ITEM#18]
$50

Starting bid

Polaroid branded 720p photo editing LCD monitor with HDMI Input

INCLUDED: Monitor, power cable





SN: TLAC02255110628903

Poloroid Photo Editing Monitor 22" 720P [ITEM#19] item
Poloroid Photo Editing Monitor 22" 720P [ITEM#19] item
Poloroid Photo Editing Monitor 22" 720P [ITEM#19] item
Poloroid Photo Editing Monitor 22" 720P [ITEM#19]
$50

Starting bid

Polaroid branded 720p photo editing LCD monitor with HDMI Input

INCLUDED: Monitor, power cable





SN: TLAC02255111178275

Apple 23" 1920X1200 LCD Cinema Display [ITEM#20] item
Apple 23" 1920X1200 LCD Cinema Display [ITEM#20] item
Apple 23" 1920X1200 LCD Cinema Display [ITEM#20]
$100

Starting bid

Apple Cinema Display, color accurate LCD ** IMPORTANT ** This model only has DVI but this package includes an HDMI converter for use with more modern systems INCLUDES: Screen w/stand, Power breakout cable, HDMI adapter




SN: 2A632A4Q4UG0

Apple 23" 1920X1200 LCD Cinema Display [ITEM#21] item
Apple 23" 1920X1200 LCD Cinema Display [ITEM#21] item
Apple 23" 1920X1200 LCD Cinema Display [ITEM#21]
$100

Starting bid

Apple Cinema Display, color accurate LCD ** IMPORTANT ** This model only has DVI but this package includes an HDMI converter for use with more modern systems INCLUDES: Screen w/stand, Power breakout cable, HDMI adapter




SN: (SN Missing)

Kino Flo Diva-Lite 401 Florescent Light [ITEM#22] item
Kino Flo Diva-Lite 401 Florescent Light [ITEM#22] item
Kino Flo Diva-Lite 401 Florescent Light [ITEM#22]
$45

Starting bid

Kino Flo Florescent 5600K production light with built in barn doors INCLUDED: Light fixture, power cable, hard case





BC: 8083132

SN: 11221

Lowell Pro Tungsten Light [Item #23] item
Lowell Pro Tungsten Light [Item #23]
$25

Starting bid

Small, high-output tungsten light with built-in barn doors INCLUDES: Light, power cable




BC: 5322106

Lowell Pro Tungsten Light [Item #24] item
Lowell Pro Tungsten Light [Item #24]
$25

Starting bid

Small, high-output tungsten light with built-in barn doors INCLUDES: Light, power cable





BC: 5322307

Lowell Pro Tungsten Light [Item #25] item
Lowell Pro Tungsten Light [Item #25]
$25

Starting bid

Small, high-output tungsten light with built-in barn doors INCLUDES: Light, power cable





BC: 5322117

Vidpro On-Camera LED Light [Item #26] item
Vidpro On-Camera LED Light [Item #26]
$15

Starting bid

5600K LED On-Camera light INCLUDED: Light, ball mount, battery and charger, case

**IMPORTANT ** This item has a damaged mount and battery but both are fully functional, just it worn condition




BC: 532262

Vidpro On-Camera LED Light [Item #27] item
Vidpro On-Camera LED Light [Item #27]
$15

Starting bid

5600K LED On-Camera light INCLUDED: Light, ball mount, battery and charger, case

**IMPORTANT ** This item has a damaged mount and battery but both are fully functional, just it worn condition




BC: 7459384

Zoom H4N [Item #28] item
Zoom H4N [Item #28]
$60

Starting bid

2 Channel SD Audio recorder with XLR and X/Y mics, in good condition. INCLUDED: Recorder, hard shell case




SN: 00700771

Zoom H5 (w/out mic module) [Item #29] item
Zoom H5 (w/out mic module) [Item #29]
$35

Starting bid

H5 2-ch XLR audio recorder. **IMPORTANT** This item has been heavily discounted because it lacks the X/Y mic module and is in poor cosmetic condition, but its condition does not effect usability. INCLUDED: Recorder, Hard Shell Case




SN: 14422

Tascam DR10X XLR Recorder [Item #30] item
Tascam DR10X XLR Recorder [Item #30]
$50

Starting bid

Single channel XLR Audio recorder INCLUDES: Recorder Only





Rode Heavy Duty Windshield [Item #31] item
Rode Heavy Duty Windshield [Item #31]
$5

Starting bid

For protecting shotgun mics from wind noise

Rode Heavy Duty Windshield [Item #32] item
Rode Heavy Duty Windshield [Item #32]
$5

Starting bid

For protecting shotgun mics from wind noise

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!