PhillyCAM Auction (test for Thursday)

Workhorse FULL HD camcorder with a 1" type sensor and equivalent 24-240mm F2.8-4 zoom lens. **IMPORTANT** This unit has been discounted because one of the two SD card slots no longer functions, however the camera can still record without any issue to the remaining SD card slot (only redundant recording is effected). It's also missing its lens hood. INCLUDED: Camera, 2 Batteries, Charger, AC Adapter, Bag





BC: 7459242

SN: 112124073