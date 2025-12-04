PhillyCAM Auction (test for Thursday)

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Workhorse FULL HD camcorder with a 1" type sensor and equivalent 24-240mm F2.8-4 zoom lens. **IMPORTANT** This unit has been discounted because one of the two SD card slots no longer functions, however the camera can still record without any issue to the remaining SD card slot (only redundant recording is effected). It's also missing its lens hood. INCLUDED: Camera, 2 Batteries, Charger, AC Adapter, Bag
BC: 7459242
SN: 112124073
Starting bid
Workhorse FULL HD camcorder with a 1" type sensor and equivalent 24-240mm F2.8-4 zoom lens. **IMPORTANT** This unit has been discounted because of a slightly loose but fully functional LCD screen. INCLUDED: Camera, 2 Batteries, Charger, AC Adapter, Bag
BC: 7459248
SN: 112129618
Starting bid
Workhorse FULL HD camcorder with a 1" type sensor and equivalent 24-240mm F2.8-4 zoom lens. INCLUDED: Camera, 2 Batteries, Charger, AC Adapter, Bag
BC: 7459251
SN: 11212985
Starting bid
Workhorse FULL HD camcorder with a 1" type sensor and equivalent 24-240mm F2.8-4 zoom lens. INCLUDED: Camera, 2 Batteries, Charger, AC Adapter, Bag
BC:7459256
SN: 11212304
Starting bid
1/2.3” CMOS sensor and built in gimbal this tiny pocket camera can record up to 4k30 and is in good condition. INCLUDED: Camera, hard shell case, USB cable
BC: 8082845
SN: 0W7CG7Q0130091
Starting bid
1/2.3” CMOS sensor and built in gimbal this tiny pocket camera can record up to 4k30 and is in good condition. INCLUDED: Camera, hard shell case, USB cable
BC: 8082846
SN: 0W7CG7V0130067
Starting bid
Panasonic AG-UX90 features a 1" type sensor, 4k 30 fps, and a 10x Optical Zoom. INCLUDED: Camera, Battery, Charger, Bag
SN: G8TDA0106
Starting bid
Panasonic AG-UX90 features a 1" type sensor, 4k 30 fps, and a 10x Optical Zoom. INCLUDED: Camera, Battery, Charger, Bag
SN: H8YTDA0189
Starting bid
Sony's famous Super 35mm 4k camera capable of 4k60, and 1080p at 180fps. INCLUDED: Camera, LCD Screen, Hand Grip, Battery, 2 media cards and reader
BC: 8082263
SN: 0028816
Starting bid
Blackmagic's Original 4k Studio Camera with Sigma 19mm F2.8 Lens
**Important* This camera does NOT record internally, it only outputs a signal over SDI for use with switchers or in a live environment and does not have a battery option so needs to be plugged in (best in a home studio setting) INCLUDES: Camera, 19mm Lens, Power Supply
Barcode: 8082125
SN: 3276762
Starting bid
Panasonic's flagship all-purpose zoom lens. Great for someone with a Panasonic GH series camera, Olympus, or Blackmagic Pocket 4k (not the Pocket 6k tho, that's a different lens mount!). INCLUDED: Lens, Lens Cap, Lens Hood After-market lens pouch
SN: XT6SV001555
Starting bid
AverMedia PW313 Webcam with built in privacy shutter, mount and USB cable INCLUDES: Webcam
Starting bid
15 in Laptop Retina Display
2.5 GHz Core i7 INCLUDED: Laptop, Power Adapter
Barcode: 7459064
SN: C02RR5TPG8WP
Starting bid
2.7ghz Quad Core Intel Core i5, 8GB of Ram, Intel Iris Pro 1536 Graphics **IMPORTANT** This unit has been discounted because it is no longer capable of being updated to the latest versions of Mac OS INCLUDED: Computer, power cable
BC: 5322408
SN: CO2MDAOJFBJ2
Starting bid
2.9ghz Intel Core i5, 8GB of Ram, NVIDIA GT 650M Graphics Card **IMPORTANT** This unit has been heavily discounted because it is no longer capable of being updated to the latest versions of Mac OS INCLUDED: Computer, power cable
BC: 5322419
SN: C02KJ2QXDNCT
Starting bid
**IMPORTANT** This item has been additionally discounted because it does not include a stand
Includes: Screen, Power cable
BC: 4960384
SN: ZGSG3CGBC00824A
Starting bid
8000:1 Contrast Ratio, HDMI Input
Includes: Screen, Power Cable
BC:8083140
SN: 4107445
Starting bid
Polaroid branded 720p photo editing LCD monitor with HDMI Input
INCLUDED: Monitor, power cable
SN: TLAC02255110628903
Starting bid
Polaroid branded 720p photo editing LCD monitor with HDMI Input
INCLUDED: Monitor, power cable
SN: TLAC02255111178275
Starting bid
Apple Cinema Display, color accurate LCD ** IMPORTANT ** This model only has DVI but this package includes an HDMI converter for use with more modern systems INCLUDES: Screen w/stand, Power breakout cable, HDMI adapter
SN: 2A632A4Q4UG0
Starting bid
Apple Cinema Display, color accurate LCD ** IMPORTANT ** This model only has DVI but this package includes an HDMI converter for use with more modern systems INCLUDES: Screen w/stand, Power breakout cable, HDMI adapter
SN: (SN Missing)
Starting bid
Kino Flo Florescent 5600K production light with built in barn doors INCLUDED: Light fixture, power cable, hard case
BC: 8083132
SN: 11221
Starting bid
Small, high-output tungsten light with built-in barn doors INCLUDES: Light, power cable
BC: 5322106
Starting bid
Small, high-output tungsten light with built-in barn doors INCLUDES: Light, power cable
BC: 5322307
Starting bid
Small, high-output tungsten light with built-in barn doors INCLUDES: Light, power cable
BC: 5322117
Starting bid
5600K LED On-Camera light INCLUDED: Light, ball mount, battery and charger, case
**IMPORTANT ** This item has a damaged mount and battery but both are fully functional, just it worn condition
BC: 532262
Starting bid
5600K LED On-Camera light INCLUDED: Light, ball mount, battery and charger, case
**IMPORTANT ** This item has a damaged mount and battery but both are fully functional, just it worn condition
BC: 7459384
Starting bid
2 Channel SD Audio recorder with XLR and X/Y mics, in good condition. INCLUDED: Recorder, hard shell case
SN: 00700771
Starting bid
H5 2-ch XLR audio recorder. **IMPORTANT** This item has been heavily discounted because it lacks the X/Y mic module and is in poor cosmetic condition, but its condition does not effect usability. INCLUDED: Recorder, Hard Shell Case
SN: 14422
Starting bid
Single channel XLR Audio recorder INCLUDES: Recorder Only
Starting bid
For protecting shotgun mics from wind noise
Starting bid
For protecting shotgun mics from wind noise
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!