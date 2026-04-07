PhillySEEDS Celebration Gala 2026

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About this event
Included with this sponsorship: ✔ Full page back cover or full page inside cover front cover in the event program ✔ Reserved table for eight (8) ✔ Recognition from the podium and on the PhillySEEDS Website
Support our mission by sponsoring a table for awardees and resident leaders. ✔ A reserved table for 10 honorees or community leaders ✔ Full-course dinner for all attendees
Reserve a full table for your group which includes: ✔ Reserved seating for Ten (10) guests ✔ Full-course dinner for all attendees
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!