PhillySEEDS Celebration Gala 2026

Included with this sponsorship: ✔ Inside front cover full page in the event program ✔ Reserved table for eight (8) ✔ Recognition from the podium and on the PhillySEEDS Website

Included with this sponsorship: ✔ Inside front cover full page in the event program ✔ Reserved table for eight (8) ✔ Recognition from the podium and on the PhillySEEDS Website

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