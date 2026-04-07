PhillySEEDS, Inc.

Hosted by

PhillySEEDS, Inc.

About this event

PhillySEEDS Celebration Gala 2026

600 N Broad St

Philadelphia, PA 19130, USA

Event Sponsor
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Included with this sponsorship: ✔ Inside front cover full page in the event program ✔ Reserved table for eight (8) ✔ Recognition from the podium and on the PhillySEEDS Website
Diamond Sponsor
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Included with this sponsorship: ✔ Full page back cover or full page inside cover front cover in the event program ✔ Reserved table for eight (8) ✔ Recognition from the podium and on the PhillySEEDS Website

Platinum Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Included with this sponsorship: ✔ Full page in the event program ✔ Reserved table for eight (8) ✔ Recognition from the podium and on the PhillySEEDS Website
Gold Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Included with this sponsorship: ✔ Half page in the event program ✔ Reserved table for eight (8) ✔ Recognition from the podium and on the PhillySEEDS Website
Bronze Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
Included with this sponsorship: ✔ Highlighted in the Event Program ✔ Five (5) individual tickets ✔ Recognition on the PhillySEEDS website
Sponsor a Table of 10 for Awardees or Resident Leaders
$2,000

Support our mission by sponsoring a table for awardees and resident leaders. ✔ A reserved table for 10 honorees or community leaders ✔ Full-course dinner for all attendees

General Admission - Table of Ten (10)
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Reserve a full table for your group which includes: ✔ Reserved seating for Ten (10) guests ✔ Full-course dinner for all attendees

General Admission for One (1)
$225
Your ticket includes: ✔ Entry to the event ✔ Full-course dinner for one (1)
Add a donation for PhillySEEDS, Inc.

$

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