Xi Kappa Lambda Chapter

Hosted by

Xi Kappa Lambda Chapter

About this event

Phirst Phamily Picnic

9555 Hwy 6

Missouri City, TX 77459, USA

No Meals / No Frills / RSVP - FREE
Pay what you can

We understand you just ate (or you don't like what's on the menu). Come out and enjoy a beautiful day in the park - we'd love to see you there.


If you'd like, you can contribute to the event operations.

BBQ - 2 Meat Dinner
$32

• 2 Meat Choices (Brisket, Chicken or Beef Sausage)

• 2 Sides (of your choice)

• Popcorn, Cotton Candy

• Sneaux Cone

BBQ - Sandwich Plate
$25

• Meat of Your Choice (Brisket, Chicken or Beef Sausage)

• 1 Side (of your choice)

• Popcorn, Cotton Candy

• Sneaux Cone

Kids Meal - Hot Dog
$20

• Hot Dog

• Drink

• 1 Side (of your choice)

• Popcorn, Cotton Candy

• Sneaux Cone

Kids Meal - Hamburger
$20

• Hamburger

• Drink

• 1 Side (of your choice)

• Popcorn, Cotton Candy

• Sneaux Cone

Plant-Based Option – Vegan Spaghetti
$30

• Plant-based entree

• Plant-based side

• Popcorn, Cotton Candy

• Sneaux Cone

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!