Phirst Phamily Picnic

About this event
We understand you just ate (or you don't like what's on the menu). Come out and enjoy a beautiful day in the park - we'd love to see you there.
If you'd like, you can contribute to the event operations.
• 2 Meat Choices (Brisket, Chicken or Beef Sausage)
• 2 Sides (of your choice)
• Popcorn, Cotton Candy
• Sneaux Cone
• Meat of Your Choice (Brisket, Chicken or Beef Sausage)
• 1 Side (of your choice)
• Popcorn, Cotton Candy
• Sneaux Cone
• Hot Dog
• Drink
• 1 Side (of your choice)
• Popcorn, Cotton Candy
• Sneaux Cone
• Hamburger
• Drink
• 1 Side (of your choice)
• Popcorn, Cotton Candy
• Sneaux Cone
• Plant-based entree
• Plant-based side
• Popcorn, Cotton Candy
• Sneaux Cone
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!