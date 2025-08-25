Cognitive Security Institute

Phishing Golf Tournament Sponsorship

EVENT: Title Sponsor
$10,000

Receive of copy of the cleaned dataset (PII removed) and a personal debriefing by the PGT organizers on the event lessons learned.

EVENT: Green Sponsor
$5,000

Event ‘presented by,’ logo on all assets, 3 minutes remarks during award ceremony, access to exclusive PGT analytics report.

EVENT: Fairway Sponsor
$2,000

Branding on the scoreboard UX and results blog, opt-in lead list, named in methodology section, post-event summary.

HOLE: Corner Hole
$1,000

Branding on one “corner hole” (Humor, Technical, Psychological, or Very Difficult), logo on scorecards, opt-in leads from players on that hole.

HOLE: Center Hole
$500

Branding on one center-cell hole, logo in “course map,” mention during judging recap, opt-in leads from players on that hole.

Community Sponsor
$250

Presence on logo wall, listing in partner directory, social media acknowledgements, 1 lead gen content tile in the event hub.

