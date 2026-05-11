Plymouth House Nursery School

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Plymouth House Nursery School

About this raffle

PHNS Play in May "May-Hem" Fundraiser!

"The Baker's Dozen" by Amy Moore
$1

Autographed copy of Mrs. Moore's first book!

"Humpty's Great Fall" by Amy Moore
$1

Autographed copy of Mrs. Moore's second book!

Family Game Night!
$1

Basket of fun family games donated by Child Therapy Boston

Alexis Masse Photography
$1

One session (with 15 edited images) with Alexis Masse Photography, Instagram: @alexismassephotography

Burn Boot Camp MetroWest
$1

One month free at Burn MetroWest & Burn shaker cup with goodies! (New Clients Only)

Framingham Youth Hockey
$1

One voucher for 1/2 off Framingham Youth Hockey "Learn to Play" valued at $350 (There will be TWO winners for this!)

Lisa Graveline - Style Salon & Studios
$1

$50 towards services with Lisa Graveline at Style Salon & Studios (New Clients Only)

Barnyard Adventure Playgroup
$1

One Barnyard Adventure Playgroup at the Pilgrim Day Camp Barnyard Playard (There will be FIVE winners for this!)

Route 9 Tattoo & Body Piercing
$1

$100 Gift Card

Tiles Plus More
$1

$300 Gift Card

gorjana Jewelry
$1

$150 Gift Card

Spavia Natick
$1

$139 Gift Card for services

MetroWest YMCA
$1

One Year Youth Membership

Bentley Hockey
$1

Four Tickets to a Bentley Hockey Regular Season Game

Worcester WooSox
$1

Four Tickets to a WooSox Home Game in July or August 2026

Little Flippers Natick
$1

One Week of Summer 2026 Swim Clinics at the Natick location

Loulou's Music Together
$1

$100 Gift Card to Loulou's Music Together class & shaker eggs!

My Gym
$1

Four Weeks of Unlimited Classes at My Gym (MA locations include Boston, Burlington, Newton, Wellesley)

Planet Gymnastics Natick
$1

$50 towards Classes or Swim & Gym

Bloom & Grow Creative
$1

Creative Punch Pass (10 crafts)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!