PHNS Play in May "May-Hem" Fundraiser!

About this raffle
Autographed copy of Mrs. Moore's first book!
Autographed copy of Mrs. Moore's second book!
Basket of fun family games donated by Child Therapy Boston
One session (with 15 edited images) with Alexis Masse Photography, Instagram: @alexismassephotography
One month free at Burn MetroWest & Burn shaker cup with goodies! (New Clients Only)
One voucher for 1/2 off Framingham Youth Hockey "Learn to Play" valued at $350 (There will be TWO winners for this!)
$50 towards services with Lisa Graveline at Style Salon & Studios (New Clients Only)
One Barnyard Adventure Playgroup at the Pilgrim Day Camp Barnyard Playard (There will be FIVE winners for this!)
$100 Gift Card
$300 Gift Card
$150 Gift Card
$139 Gift Card for services
One Year Youth Membership
Four Tickets to a Bentley Hockey Regular Season Game
Four Tickets to a WooSox Home Game in July or August 2026
One Week of Summer 2026 Swim Clinics at the Natick location
$100 Gift Card to Loulou's Music Together class & shaker eggs!
Four Weeks of Unlimited Classes at My Gym (MA locations include Boston, Burlington, Newton, Wellesley)
$50 towards Classes or Swim & Gym
Creative Punch Pass (10 crafts)
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