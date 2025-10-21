Milwaukee Consortium For Hmong Health Inc

Milwaukee Consortium For Hmong Health Inc

Pho to Go

1642 N 16th St

Milwaukee, WI 53205, USA

Beef Pho
$25

[$25 donation suggestion] - 32 oz Beef broth pho, beef, noodles, cilantro, basil, green onions, bean sprouts and other optional seasonings that will be provided on the day of the event.

Beef & Shrimp Combo Pho
$30

[$30 donation suggestion] - 32 oz Beef broth pho with shrimp, beef, noodles, cilantro, basil, green onions, bean sprouts and other optional seasonings that will be provided on the day of the event.

Thai Iced Tea
$5

[$5 donation suggestion] - Freshly made Thai iced tea.

