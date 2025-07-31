Phoebus High Football Booster Club's Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
We’re not asking for dues — we’re asking for commitment.
No expiration
Fan Membership is for anyone who loves Phoebus Football and wants to show support — no formal dues, no meetings, no voting. Just pure passion and real support for the team, the coaches, and the community. No fees. No votes. Just Phantom pride.
Valid for one year
When you join as an Annual Member, you become part of the team behind the team, helping to fund and support the next generation of Phantoms.
Valid for one year
The Booster Club unanimously approved establishing a “1975 Anniversary Membership” in recognition of the school’s founding year, with the following conditions:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!