Phoebus High Football Booster Club's Memberships

Current Coaches. Current Players. Current Family Member
Free

No expiration

We’re not asking for dues — we’re asking for commitment.

  • No membership fee
  • No voting rights
  • Emphasis on community, support, and participation
Fan Member of the Phoebus High Football Booster Club
Free

No expiration

Fan Membership is for anyone who loves Phoebus Football and wants to show support — no formal dues, no meetings, no voting. Just pure passion and real support for the team, the coaches, and the community. No fees. No votes. Just Phantom pride.

Annual Membership
$50

Valid for one year

When you join as an Annual Member, you become part of the team behind the team, helping to fund and support the next generation of Phantoms.

Benefits include:

  • Voting rights at general body meetings
  • Monthly digital newsletter with team updates and events
  • 10% off Booster Club merchandise
  • Early bird access to event registration
  • Member-only raffles and fundraising perks
1975 Anniversary Membership
$19.75

Valid for one year

The Booster Club unanimously approved establishing a “1975 Anniversary Membership” in recognition of the school’s founding year, with the following conditions:

  • The Anniversary Membership shall be offered at a special rate of $19.75, symbolizing the founding year of Phoebus High School (1975).
  • This membership tier shall be non-votingand non-officer-eligible.
  • Anniversary Members may upgrade to a full voting membership by paying the remaining balance of the full membership fee within six (6) months of their original enrollment date.
  • All Anniversary Members shall enjoy standard communication, updates, and recognition benefits consistent with Booster Club engagement activities. This membership expires August 1, 2026
