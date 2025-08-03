Phoebus High Football Booster Club

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Phoebus High Football Booster Club

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Phoebus High Football Booster Club's shop

Rally Towel item
Rally Towel
$10

Wave it high, wave it proud – the official Phoebus Football 2025 Rally Towel is here!


Made from soft, durable cotton, this towel isn’t just a keepsake – it’s a symbol of Phantom Pride. Designed in bold blue and gold with the signature “P” and football graphics, it’s the perfect game-day accessory to unite the stands and push our boys to victory.


Crush a crab T- Shirt item
Crush a crab T- Shirt item
Crush a crab T- Shirt
$10

20 for S ,M, L

25 year Dynasty T-shirt in Black item
25 year Dynasty T-shirt in Black item
25 year Dynasty T-shirt in Black
$15

M, L, XL

25 year Dynasty T-shirt in White item
25 year Dynasty T-shirt in White item
25 year Dynasty T-shirt in White
$15

M, l , XL

The bundle pack item
The bundle pack item
The bundle pack
$10

1 rally Towel and 1 crush a crab T-Shirt

50 Year Commemorative Coin item
50 Year Commemorative Coin item
50 Year Commemorative Coin
$10

50 year Commemorative Coin

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!