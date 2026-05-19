Phoenix Cheer Shop

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About this shop
Down payment- participation and uniform Package comes with Uniform, poms, and bow
Down payment- participation and uniform Package comes with Uniform, poms, and bow
Down payment- participation and uniform Package comes with Uniform, top and bottoms
$45 Registration Fee & Bus cost
This is the fee that pays for our choreographer, the music licenses and fees to enter up to 4 competitions.
Cheer Jacket w/ Rhinestone logo on the back
Your Name put on the front of your jacket
Black Glitter backpack with rhinestone logo
Put your name on your backpack in rhinestones.
Solid black duffle bag with rhinestone & glitter logo
Extra logo to iron on to any of your gear!
$
Subtract the amount that you fundraised and purchase items through this option. In the notes, please state which items you are purchasing with the amount fundraised.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!