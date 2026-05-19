Idaho Arts Charter School

Offered by

Idaho Arts Charter School

About this shop

Phoenix Cheer Shop

REQUIRED- Varsity Cheer Package : Payment #1June 15 item
REQUIRED- Varsity Cheer Package : Payment #1June 15
$175

Down payment- participation and uniform Package comes with Uniform, poms, and bow

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REQUIRED- JV Cheer Package: Payment #1- Due June 15 item
REQUIRED- JV Cheer Package: Payment #1- Due June 15
$135

Down payment- participation and uniform Package comes with Uniform, poms, and bow

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REQUIRED- Boys - Cheer Package Payment #1 Due June 15 item
REQUIRED- Boys - Cheer Package Payment #1 Due June 15
$145

Down payment- participation and uniform Package comes with Uniform, top and bottoms

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*OPTIONAL* Burley Cheer Camp on June 11 - Due May 29 item
*OPTIONAL* Burley Cheer Camp on June 11 - Due May 29
$85

$45 Registration Fee & Bus cost

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REQUIRED - Cheer Fees-Payment #2 Due July 15 item
REQUIRED - Cheer Fees-Payment #2 Due July 15
$85

This is the fee that pays for our choreographer, the music licenses and fees to enter up to 4 competitions.

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*OPTIONAL* -Cheer Jacket item
*OPTIONAL* -Cheer Jacket
$65

Cheer Jacket w/ Rhinestone logo on the back

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* OPTIONAL* Jacket Personalization
$5

Your Name put on the front of your jacket

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*Optional* - Black Glitter Backpack item
*Optional* - Black Glitter Backpack
$60

Black Glitter backpack with rhinestone logo

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*OPTIONAL*- Backpack Personalization
$5

Put your name on your backpack in rhinestones.

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*OPTIONAL* - Duffle Bag item
*OPTIONAL* - Duffle Bag
$25

Solid black duffle bag with rhinestone & glitter logo

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*OPTIONAL* - Rhinestone Transfer item
*OPTIONAL* - Rhinestone Transfer
$10

Extra logo to iron on to any of your gear!

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*OPTIONAL* - Extra Cheer Bow- item
*OPTIONAL* - Extra Cheer Bow-
$10
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Other (minus fundraising)
Pay what you can

$

Amount is per item

Subtract the amount that you fundraised and purchase items through this option. In the notes, please state which items you are purchasing with the amount fundraised.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!