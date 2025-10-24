Fiber Arts Center AZ

Fiber Arts Center AZ

Phoenix Festival of the Arts - Nonprofit booth

1202 N 3rd St

Phoenix, AZ 85004, USA

Set up Friday 2-4pm
Set up the tent and tables for the festival.

Set up Saturday 7 - 9 am
Set up displays

9am-1pm Shift on Saturday 12/13
Set up exhibit and displays, provide information during the festival.

1-6pm Shift on Saturday 12/13
Provide information during the festival. Help with tear down of exhibit and displays.

9am-1pm Shift on Sunday 12/14
9am-1pm Shift on Sunday 12/14

1-6pm Shift on Sunday 12/14
Provide information during the festival. Help with tear down of exhibit and displays.

Tear Down - 6-7pm
Tear down and load tent, tables and display items; help load everything into cars.

Make and Take/Demonstration
Saturday 9-1

Seeking someone with a simple make and take activity idea or a demonstration they could provide at our booth

Make and Take/Demonstration
Saturday 1-5

Seeking someone with a simple make and take activity idea or a demonstration they could provide at our booth

Make and Take/Demonstration

Sunday 9-1
Sunday 9-1

Seeking someone with a simple make and take activity idea or a demonstration they could provide at our booth

Make and Take/Demonstration

Sunday 1-5
Sunday 1-5

Seeking someone with a simple make and take activity idea or a demonstration they could provide at our booth

