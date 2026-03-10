Pflag Phoenix Az

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Pflag Phoenix Az

About this event

Phoenix Pride's Rainbows Festival - Raffle Tickets

113 N 6th St

Phoenix, AZ 85004, USA

Raffle Tickets
$5

One lucky winner will receive a LGBTQ+ Friendly Gift Basket filled with fun, affirming, and community-inspired items generously donated by local businesses and supporters.

The basket may include items such as:
• Pride-themed gifts and merchandise
• Gift cards to LGBTQ+-friendly local businesses
• Self-care and wellness items
• Books and resources celebrating LGBTQ+ voices
• Surprise goodies from community partners

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