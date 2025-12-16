Hosted by

Phoenix Pride

About this event

Sales closed

Phoenix Pride's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1430 N 5th St, Phoenix, AZ 85004, USA

White Claw Branded Scooter item
White Claw Branded Scooter
$50

Starting bid

Cruise in style and comfort


Designed for urban explorers and casual riders alike, this premium scooter makes longer rides smooth and enjoyable.


What You’ll Enjoy:
• White Claw branded Osprey Adult Apogee scooter
• 26” front wheel and 20” rear wheel for smooth cruising
• Front and rear V brakes for reliable stopping power
• Lightweight aluminum handlebars
• Built-in water bottle holder and side stand


Valued at: $250

Modelo Branded BumpBoxx item
Modelo Branded BumpBoxx
$50

Starting bid

Turn up the volume anywhere you go


This powerful, portable Bluetooth speaker delivers bold sound with a throwback cassette design. Built to move with you and keep the party going.


What You’ll Enjoy:
• BumpBoxx Remixx® portable Bluetooth speaker
• Dual bass radiators, two drivers, and four tweeters
• Wireless microphone for karaoke fun
• True Wireless Stereo (TWS) pairing capability
• Bluetooth and Micro SD connectivity


Valued at: $300

4 AZ Dbacks Dugout Reserve Tickets & Signed Archie Bradley D item
4 AZ Dbacks Dugout Reserve Tickets & Signed Archie Bradley D item
4 AZ Dbacks Dugout Reserve Tickets & Signed Archie Bradley D
$75

Starting bid

A must-have for any D-backs fan


Enjoy an unforgettable game-day experience paired with authentic signed memorabilia.


What You’ll Receive:
• 4 Diamondbacks Dugout Reserve tickets
• Signed Archie Bradley Arizona Diamondbacks jersey


Valued at: $480

Gammage VIP Tickets – Clue (2/21/26) item
Gammage VIP Tickets – Clue (2/21/26)
$100

Starting bid

An evening of mystery and theatre


Enjoy VIP treatment for a night at one of Arizona’s most iconic venues.


What You’ll Receive:
• 2 VIP tickets to Clue
• ASU Gammage. February 21, 2026


Valued at: $462

Gammage VIP Tickets – Hell’s Kitchen (5/2/26) item
Gammage VIP Tickets – Hell’s Kitchen (5/2/26)
$100

Starting bid

Broadway-level storytelling in Phoenix


Experience the power and energy of a hit production from premium seats.


What You’ll Receive:
• 2 VIP tickets to Hell’s Kitchen
• ASU Gammage. May 2, 2026


Valued at: $422

Blue iPad 11-inch (128GB) item
Blue iPad 11-inch (128GB)
$100

Starting bid

Sleek. Powerful. Portable.


Perfect for work, creativity, or entertainment on the go.


What You’ll Receive:
• Blue Apple iPad 11-inch
• A16 model with 128GB storage


Valued at: $375

Casamigos Pride Summer Basket item
Casamigos Pride Summer Basket
$25

Starting bid

Celebrate Pride with style and sunshine


This Casamigos-branded bundle is packed with warm-weather essentials and Pride-ready swag. Ideal for festivals, pool days, and showing up in style all season long.


What’s Included:
• Pride tote bag
• White Pride T-shirt (Size L)
• Black T-shirt (Size L)
• Pool float
• Water bottle
• 2 hand fans
• 2 pairs of sunglasses
– 1 Casamigos branded
– 1 Bulleit branded
• Visor
• Beanie


Valued at: $150

Tito’s x YETI Cooler & Bar Set item
Tito’s x YETI Cooler & Bar Set item
Tito’s x YETI Cooler & Bar Set item
Tito’s x YETI Cooler & Bar Set
$50

Starting bid

Everything you need to host in style


This premium Tito’s bundle pairs iconic branding with top-tier YETI gear.


What’s Included:
• Tito’s x YETI Tundra 35 Hard Cooler
• Tito’s x YETI Rambler Shaker
• 2 Tito’s x YETI 16 oz Rambler stackable cups


Valued at: $300

SRP Sponsored Gift Basket item
SRP Sponsored Gift Basket
$75

Starting bid

Comfort, culture, and holiday lights


A thoughtfully curated bundle perfect for winter nights and festive outings.


What’s Included:
• Google Nest Thermostat
• 4 ZooLights tickets
• 4 Desert Botanical Garden Luminarias tickets
(Valid for December 30, 2025)


Valued at: $350

Corona Holiday Pack item
Corona Holiday Pack
$25

Starting bid

Celebrate the season in Corona style


Bring cozy holiday vibes home with this festive Corona-branded bundle, perfect for cooler nights and laid-back celebrations.


What’s Included:
• 3 pairs of Corona branded holiday socks
• Corona branded holiday thermal
• Corona branded holiday hoodie
• Corona branded onesie


Valued at: $100

Pacifico Grizzly Cooler & Dog Kit item
Pacifico Grizzly Cooler & Dog Kit
$50

Starting bid

Because your pup deserves premium swag


Treat your four-legged friend to the ultimate branded dog bundle, packed with practical gear and fun accessories.


What’s Included:
• Branded Grizzly cooler
• Branded Kanga Kase Mate cooler
• 2 branded lanyards
• Branded bandana
• 2 collapsible dog dishes
• 2 LED pet lights
• Branded beanie
• Branded Yappy Hour dog shirt
• Branded bucket hat


Valued at: $450

Local Hand-Painted Heart Artwork item
Local Hand-Painted Heart Artwork
$50

Starting bid

A one-of-a-kind piece made with love


Support local artistry with this original, hand-painted heart artwork that brings warmth and personality to any space.


What You’ll Receive:
• Original hand-painted heart artwork by a local artist


Valued at: $300

Two 11x14 signed prints by Daniel Joyner item
Two 11x14 signed prints by Daniel Joyner item
Two 11x14 signed prints by Daniel Joyner
$50

Starting bid

Art you can own and cherish


Add meaningful, signed artwork to your collection.


What You’ll Receive:
• Two 11x14 signed art prints by Daniel Joyner


Valued at: $200

Set of 3 Erotic Art Photography Set item
Set of 3 Erotic Art Photography Set item
Set of 3 Erotic Art Photography Set item
Set of 3 Erotic Art Photography Set
$50

Starting bid

Bold, expressive, and unforgettable


A striking trio of artworks designed to spark conversation and elevate your space.


What You’ll Receive:
• 3 pieces of erotic artwork


Valued at: $225

Tarot Package: Tarot Reading and Signed book item
Tarot Package: Tarot Reading and Signed book item
Tarot Package: Tarot Reading and Signed book
$20

Starting bid

Insight, intuition, and storytelling


A meaningful blend of spiritual guidance and signed literary art.


What You’ll Enjoy:
• 45-minute tarot reading with Marcos. Arcadia Mystic Tarot
(Facetime or Zoom, English or Spanish)
• Signed copy of Dark Shadow, Golden Shadow by author Shannon Knight


Valued at: $100

Phoenix Rising FC 4 Sideline Reserve Tickets & Swag item
Phoenix Rising FC 4 Sideline Reserve Tickets & Swag
$50

Starting bid

Soccer, swag, and sideline seats


Cheer on Phoenix Rising with premium tickets and exclusive team gear.


What You’ll Receive:
• 4 Phoenix Rising sideline reserve tickets
• Branded Phoenix Rising soccer ball
• Additional branded swag


Valued at: $200

Gammage Tickets - A Magical Cirque Christmas - 12/30 at 7:30 item
Gammage Tickets - A Magical Cirque Christmas - 12/30 at 7:30
$75

Starting bid

A Magic Cirque Christmas What You’ll Receive:
• 2 premium tickets to A Magical Cirque Christmas
• ASU Gammage. December 30, 2025 at 7:30pm


Valued at: $200.00

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!