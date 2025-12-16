Phoenix Pride's Silent Auction

Turn up the volume anywhere you go





This powerful, portable Bluetooth speaker delivers bold sound with a throwback cassette design. Built to move with you and keep the party going.





What You’ll Enjoy:

• BumpBoxx Remixx® portable Bluetooth speaker

• Dual bass radiators, two drivers, and four tweeters

• Wireless microphone for karaoke fun

• True Wireless Stereo (TWS) pairing capability

• Bluetooth and Micro SD connectivity





Valued at: $300