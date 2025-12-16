Phoenix Pride's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Cruise in style and comfort
Designed for urban explorers and casual riders alike, this premium scooter makes longer rides smooth and enjoyable.
What You’ll Enjoy:
• White Claw branded Osprey Adult Apogee scooter
• 26” front wheel and 20” rear wheel for smooth cruising
• Front and rear V brakes for reliable stopping power
• Lightweight aluminum handlebars
• Built-in water bottle holder and side stand
Valued at: $250
Starting bid
Turn up the volume anywhere you go
This powerful, portable Bluetooth speaker delivers bold sound with a throwback cassette design. Built to move with you and keep the party going.
What You’ll Enjoy:
• BumpBoxx Remixx® portable Bluetooth speaker
• Dual bass radiators, two drivers, and four tweeters
• Wireless microphone for karaoke fun
• True Wireless Stereo (TWS) pairing capability
• Bluetooth and Micro SD connectivity
Valued at: $300
Starting bid
A must-have for any D-backs fan
Enjoy an unforgettable game-day experience paired with authentic signed memorabilia.
What You’ll Receive:
• 4 Diamondbacks Dugout Reserve tickets
• Signed Archie Bradley Arizona Diamondbacks jersey
Valued at: $480
Starting bid
An evening of mystery and theatre
Enjoy VIP treatment for a night at one of Arizona’s most iconic venues.
What You’ll Receive:
• 2 VIP tickets to Clue
• ASU Gammage. February 21, 2026
Valued at: $462
Starting bid
Broadway-level storytelling in Phoenix
Experience the power and energy of a hit production from premium seats.
What You’ll Receive:
• 2 VIP tickets to Hell’s Kitchen
• ASU Gammage. May 2, 2026
Valued at: $422
Starting bid
Sleek. Powerful. Portable.
Perfect for work, creativity, or entertainment on the go.
What You’ll Receive:
• Blue Apple iPad 11-inch
• A16 model with 128GB storage
Valued at: $375
Starting bid
Celebrate Pride with style and sunshine
This Casamigos-branded bundle is packed with warm-weather essentials and Pride-ready swag. Ideal for festivals, pool days, and showing up in style all season long.
What’s Included:
• Pride tote bag
• White Pride T-shirt (Size L)
• Black T-shirt (Size L)
• Pool float
• Water bottle
• 2 hand fans
• 2 pairs of sunglasses
– 1 Casamigos branded
– 1 Bulleit branded
• Visor
• Beanie
Valued at: $150
Starting bid
Everything you need to host in style
This premium Tito’s bundle pairs iconic branding with top-tier YETI gear.
What’s Included:
• Tito’s x YETI Tundra 35 Hard Cooler
• Tito’s x YETI Rambler Shaker
• 2 Tito’s x YETI 16 oz Rambler stackable cups
Valued at: $300
Starting bid
Comfort, culture, and holiday lights
A thoughtfully curated bundle perfect for winter nights and festive outings.
What’s Included:
• Google Nest Thermostat
• 4 ZooLights tickets
• 4 Desert Botanical Garden Luminarias tickets
(Valid for December 30, 2025)
Valued at: $350
Starting bid
Celebrate the season in Corona style
Bring cozy holiday vibes home with this festive Corona-branded bundle, perfect for cooler nights and laid-back celebrations.
What’s Included:
• 3 pairs of Corona branded holiday socks
• Corona branded holiday thermal
• Corona branded holiday hoodie
• Corona branded onesie
Valued at: $100
Starting bid
Because your pup deserves premium swag
Treat your four-legged friend to the ultimate branded dog bundle, packed with practical gear and fun accessories.
What’s Included:
• Branded Grizzly cooler
• Branded Kanga Kase Mate cooler
• 2 branded lanyards
• Branded bandana
• 2 collapsible dog dishes
• 2 LED pet lights
• Branded beanie
• Branded Yappy Hour dog shirt
• Branded bucket hat
Valued at: $450
Starting bid
A one-of-a-kind piece made with love
Support local artistry with this original, hand-painted heart artwork that brings warmth and personality to any space.
What You’ll Receive:
• Original hand-painted heart artwork by a local artist
Valued at: $300
Starting bid
Art you can own and cherish
Add meaningful, signed artwork to your collection.
What You’ll Receive:
• Two 11x14 signed art prints by Daniel Joyner
Valued at: $200
Starting bid
Bold, expressive, and unforgettable
A striking trio of artworks designed to spark conversation and elevate your space.
What You’ll Receive:
• 3 pieces of erotic artwork
Valued at: $225
Starting bid
Insight, intuition, and storytelling
A meaningful blend of spiritual guidance and signed literary art.
What You’ll Enjoy:
• 45-minute tarot reading with Marcos. Arcadia Mystic Tarot
(Facetime or Zoom, English or Spanish)
• Signed copy of Dark Shadow, Golden Shadow by author Shannon Knight
Valued at: $100
Starting bid
Soccer, swag, and sideline seats
Cheer on Phoenix Rising with premium tickets and exclusive team gear.
What You’ll Receive:
• 4 Phoenix Rising sideline reserve tickets
• Branded Phoenix Rising soccer ball
• Additional branded swag
Valued at: $200
Starting bid
A Magic Cirque Christmas What You’ll Receive:
• 2 premium tickets to A Magical Cirque Christmas
• ASU Gammage. December 30, 2025 at 7:30pm
Valued at: $200.00
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!