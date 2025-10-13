Hosted by

Phoenix Rising Travel Services's Silent Auction

100% Cotton Bath Robe item
$60

Starting bid

Clover Lane Luxury Plush / Terry Cotton Spa Robe – 100% cotton and infused with our anti-microbial technology, this robe will help you dry off with style and comfort while smelling fresh and feeling clean between laundry days. – Grab one as a gift, but spoil yourself a little too!
Visit www.phoenixrisingtravel.org for more pictures.

Multifunctional Backpack item
$35

Starting bid

Phoenix Rising Travel Services Multi-Functional Backpack

Stay organized and travel in style with the Phoenix Rising Multi-Functional Backpack, designed for business professionals, travelers, and everyday adventurers. Made from durable, water-resistant fabric, this backpack combines functionality and comfort with a sleek, modern look.
Visit www.phoenixrisingtravel.org for key features.

Food Jar item
$20

Starting bid

Double Insulated Stainless Steel 13.5oz food container by Iron Flask keeps your soups hot up to 12hrs and you can also take ice cream to your favorite picnic spot in this versatile container which comes with a foldable Stainless spoon. (9 available)

Slim Can Cozi item
$15

Starting bid

Is perfect for your slim canned energy or soft drinks without feeling the chill from those foam cozies and best of all it keeps your drink cold longer too. Freezable Base, Adaptable to Fit Different Can Sizes, Double-Wall Insulation, Sweatproof. This can can also hold your keys or small valuables while you’re out tailgating, hiking, picnicking whenever or wherever you choose. (9 available)

Iron Flask 32oz Tumbler item
$25

Starting bid

By Iron Flask keeps your drinks cold for up to 24hrs, coffees and teas up to 12hrs hot. Comes with 2 interchangeable lids and 2 straws.
You may receive a different color.

Iron Flask 40oz Water Bottle item
$30

Starting bid

By Iron Flask keeps your drinks cold for up to 24hrs, coffees and teas up to 12hrs hot. Comes with 3 interchangeable lids and 2 straws.
You may receive a different color or design.

10 Piece Stainless Steel Straw Set item
10 Piece Stainless Steel Straw Set
$10

Starting bid

10 piece Stainless Steel straw set comes with 3 cleaning brushes, 3 straight silicon tip straws, 3 bended silicon tip straws and a carrying bag for when you travel. You’ll receive a random color set. (9 available)

$100 Hotel Savings Card item
$20

Starting bid

The winner will receive an activation code by email at the end of the auction. 1,000,000 Hotels and Resorts, with top brands that you trust! Car Rentals - 8,000 nationwide locations. Includes comparative pricing! Thousands of activities and excursions to add to your vacation.

6Days/5Nights -Cancun, MX item
$180

Starting bid

Spend 6 glorious days and 5 nights in Cancun, Mexico in a 3 to 5 star hotel of your choosing. Valued up to $1,594. All hotel options have a minimum with most rated 4 or 5 stars. For every reservation we will make a donation to plant a tree to help heal our planet.

Blissful Arizona item
$160

Starting bid

4 Days 3 nights in Sedona, AZ, a time for reflection on this bliss vacation in Arizona. Valued up to $947. All hotel options have a minimum with most rated 4 or 5 stars. For every reservation we will make a donation to plant a tree to help heal our planet.

