WELX

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WELX

About this event

Phonics Summer Camp

WELX Community Center

FULL PACKAGE: 3 days-3 hours-5weeks
$500

3-hour session 3 times a week. (Tuesday, Wednesday Thursday) This includes a daily calendar review, phonics tutoring, daily fitness class, art, group free play, and snack. Must pay in full to secure a spot.Only 18 spots available. This plan is recommended for the best results.

2 days-3 hours-5 weeks
$400

This is for students doing TWO days with THREE HOURS, including : circle time, phonics, fitness, art, free play, and snack (Tuesdays and Wednesdays) 3 days is recommended for students struggling in reading

3 days-1 hour--5 weeks
$300

1-hour session, 3 times a week (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday): This is for Phonics Only and Recommended for best Results for PHONICS ONLY

2 days- 1 hour- 5 weeks
$275

This is for students who are only interested in the 1-hour Phonics Tutoring twice a week. Due to limited space, this option will be the most limited.

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