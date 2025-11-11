Trackside Teen Center

Hosted by

Trackside Teen Center

About this event

Photo Booth Sponsor Back to the 80s Night

15 Station Rd

Wilton, CT 06897, USA

Photo Booth Sponsor
$1,000

1 left!

Distinct sponsorship at our most visible and high traffic area during the event; our PHOTO BOOTH!


INCLUDES:

4 Tickets to the event, plus...

* Verbal recognition at live event

* At least one designated marketing promo on our social media channels featuring ONLY your business.

* Business Banner or logo prominently displayed at Photobooth

* Sponsor reference in promotional materials including social media, Trackside event webpage, newsletter.

* Opportunity to secure this highly sought after, same level of sponsorship at next year’s event.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!