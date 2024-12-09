Photo or Autograph with TKN

We know how excited you are to see and meet Taryn and Kristen! To support our mission and help local families, we kindly ask that if you’d like an autograph or photo with TKN, you make a $20 donation to the 656 Foundation. Your generosity will make a meaningful difference this holiday season. Thank you for your support! 💙

We know how excited you are to see and meet Taryn and Kristen! To support our mission and help local families, we kindly ask that if you’d like an autograph or photo with TKN, you make a $20 donation to the 656 Foundation. Your generosity will make a meaningful difference this holiday season. Thank you for your support! 💙

More details...