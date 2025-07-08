Hmong American Friendship Association Inc

Hosted by

Hmong American Friendship Association Inc

About this event

2025 HNY Photography MKE

8200 W Greenfield Ave

West Allis, WI 53214, USA

Photography
$400

Booth Size = 10'x10'

20-amp 120volt (2000 watt) item
20-amp 120volt (2000 watt)
$150

Electrical Service. Pay the day of event = $170


There is an additional fee for 24hr electrical service. If you need 24hr electricity, select the option below.

24-hour power for 20-amp 120volt (2000 watt)
$75

Additional Fee: 24-hour power is %50 of Electrical Service.

20-amp 208-volt 1 phase
$210

Electrical Service. Pay the day of event = $240


There is an additional fee for 24hr electrical service. If you need 24hr electricity, select the option below.

24-hour power for 20-amp 208-volt 1 phase
$105

Additional Fee: 24-hour power is %50 of Electrical Service.

30-amp 208-volt 1 phase
$250

Electrical Service. Pay the day of event = $280


There is an additional fee for 24hr electrical service. If you need 24hr electricity, select the option below.

24-hour power for 30-amp 208-volt 1 phase
$125

Additional Fee: 24-hour power is %50 of Electrical Service.

50-amp 208-volt 1 phase
$350

Electrical Service. Pay the day of event = $335


There is an additional fee for 24hr electrical service. If you need 24hr electricity, select the option below.

24-hour power for 50-amp 208-volt 1 phase
$175

Additional Fee: 24-hour power is %50 of Electrical Service.

120/208-volt up to 100 amps 1 phase
$550

Electrical Service. Pay the day of event = $600


There is an additional fee for 24hr electrical service. If you need 24hr electricity, select the option below.

24-hour power for 120/208-volt up to 100 amps 1 phase
$275

Additional Fee: 24-hour power is %50 of Electrical Service.


30 amp 208 volts 3 phase
$300

Electrical Service. Pay the day of event = $340


There is an additional fee for 24hr electrical service. If you need 24hr electricity, select the option below.

24-hour power for 30 amp 208 volts 3 phase
$150

Additional Fee: 24-hour power is %50 of Electrical Service.

60 amp 208 volts 3 phase
$400

Electrical Service. Pay the day of event = $430


There is an additional fee for 24hr electrical service. If you need 24hr electricity, select the option below.

24-hour power for 60 amp 208 volts 3 phase
$200

Additional Fee: 24-hour power is %50 of Electrical Service.

Extension Cord
$40

Electrical Service

Power Strip
$40

Electrical Service

Add a donation for Hmong American Friendship Association Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!