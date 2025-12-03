Holbrook Parent Teacher Organization

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Holbrook Parent Teacher Organization

About this event

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Photos with Santa

615 Jones St

Grand Ledge, MI 48837, USA

Add a donation for Holbrook Parent Teacher Organization

$

5:00pm
$15

Reserve your 5-minute time slot to meet Santa and have a professional photo taken by Tina Myers!

5:05pm
$15

Reserve your 5-minute time slot to meet Santa and have a professional photo taken by Tina Myers!

5:10pm
$15

Reserve your 5-minute time slot to meet Santa and have a professional photo taken by Tina Myers!

5:15pm
$15

Reserve your 5-minute time slot to meet Santa and have a professional photo taken by Tina Myers!

5:20pm
$15

Reserve your 5-minute time slot to meet Santa and have a professional photo taken by Tina Myers!

5:25pm
$15

Reserve your 5-minute time slot to meet Santa and have a professional photo taken by Tina Myers!

5:30pm
$15

Reserve your 5-minute time slot to meet Santa and have a professional photo taken by Tina Myers!

5:35pm
$15

Reserve your 5-minute time slot to meet Santa and have a professional photo taken by Tina Myers!

5:40pm
$15

Reserve your 5-minute time slot to meet Santa and have a professional photo taken by Tina Myers!

5:45pm
$15

Reserve your 5-minute time slot to meet Santa and have a professional photo taken by Tina Myers!

5:50pm
$15

Reserve your 5-minute time slot to meet Santa and have a professional photo taken by Tina Myers!

5:55pm
$15

Reserve your 5-minute time slot to meet Santa and have a professional photo taken by Tina Myers!

6:00pm
$15

Reserve your 5-minute time slot to meet Santa and have a professional photo taken by Tina Myers!

6:05pm
$15

Reserve your 5-minute time slot to meet Santa and have a professional photo taken by Tina Myers!

6:10pm
$15

Reserve your 5-minute time slot to meet Santa and have a professional photo taken by Tina Myers!

6:15pm
$15

Reserve your 5-minute time slot to meet Santa and have a professional photo taken by Tina Myers!

6:20pm
$15

Reserve your 5-minute time slot to meet Santa and have a professional photo taken by Tina Myers!

6:25pm
$15

Reserve your 5-minute time slot to meet Santa and have a professional photo taken by Tina Myers!

6:30pm
$15

Reserve your 5-minute time slot to meet Santa and have a professional photo taken by Tina Myers!

6:35pm
$15

Reserve your 5-minute time slot to meet Santa and have a professional photo taken by Tina Myers!

6:40pm
$15

Reserve your 5-minute time slot to meet Santa and have a professional photo taken by Tina Myers!

6:45pm
$15

Reserve your 5-minute time slot to meet Santa and have a professional photo taken by Tina Myers!

6:50pm
$15

Reserve your 5-minute time slot to meet Santa and have a professional photo taken by Tina Myers!

6:55pm
$15

Reserve your 5-minute time slot to meet Santa and have a professional photo taken by Tina Myers!

7:00pm
$15

Reserve your 5-minute time slot to meet Santa and have a professional photo taken by Tina Myers!

7:05pm
$15

Reserve your 5-minute time slot to meet Santa and have a professional photo taken by Tina Myers!

7:10pm
$15

Reserve your 5-minute time slot to meet Santa and have a professional photo taken by Tina Myers!

7:15pm
$15

Reserve your 5-minute time slot to meet Santa and have a professional photo taken by Tina Myers!

7:20pm
$15

Reserve your 5-minute time slot to meet Santa and have a professional photo taken by Tina Myers!

7:25pm
$15

Reserve your 5-minute time slot to meet Santa and have a professional photo taken by Tina Myers!

7:30pm
$15

Reserve your 5-minute time slot to meet Santa and have a professional photo taken by Tina Myers!

7:35pm
$15

Reserve your 5-minute time slot to meet Santa and have a professional photo taken by Tina Myers!

7:40pm
$15

Reserve your 5-minute time slot to meet Santa and have a professional photo taken by Tina Myers!

7:45pm
$15

Reserve your 5-minute time slot to meet Santa and have a professional photo taken by Tina Myers!

7:50pm
$15

Reserve your 5-minute time slot to meet Santa and have a professional photo taken by Tina Myers!

7:55pm
$15

Reserve your 5-minute time slot to meet Santa and have a professional photo taken by Tina Myers!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!