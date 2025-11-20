Dog Friendly Santa Photos in Monroe, WA!

Celebrate the magic of the

holidays with your beloved pups at a charming private residence in Monroe, WA.



Enjoy a 20-minute personalized photo session with Santa, beautifully captured by professional photographer, Jessica Stover at Inspired by Hounds, to help you create timeless Christmas memories.



You will receive (1) Digital print of your choosing. If you would like additional shots or different styles please purchase those additional ticket sizes listed below otherwise coordinate with Jessica.





We can’t wait to share a joyful, tail-wagging holiday celebration with you and your furry family members!





NOTE!!

Please arrive 10 minutes early so you do not lose your place. If you are late by 8 minutes we will transition to the next Scheduled Photo Appointment. (We will do our best to get you in as time allows.) Please prepare yourself for the walk (Rain or Shine or even Snow) and have all pups on a leash. Thank you again! We are excited to see you!