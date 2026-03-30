🐬🌴PHPOA 2026 Membership - after General Meeting

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About the memberships
Valid until December 31 at CST
Membership dues are per lot you wish to vote with. Memberships expire at the end of the year and must be renewed annually. Per bylaws, Membership dues must be paid in full for the calendar year for the votes to be counted.*
Valid until December 31 at CST
you own 2 lots you wish to vote with
Valid until December 31 at CST
you own 3 lots you wish to vote with
Valid until December 31 at CST
you own 4 lots you wish to vote with
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