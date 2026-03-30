Palm Harbor Property Owners Association Inc

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Palm Harbor Property Owners Association Inc

About the memberships

🐬🌴PHPOA 2026 Membership - after General Meeting

2026 PHPOA Annual Membership Dues for a single lot
$240

Valid until December 31 at CST

Membership dues are per lot you wish to vote with. Memberships expire at the end of the year and must be renewed annually. Per bylaws, Membership dues must be paid in full for the calendar year for the votes to be counted.*

2026 Annual Membership Dues for 2 lots
$480

Valid until December 31 at CST

you own 2 lots you wish to vote with

2026 Annual Membership Dues for 3 lots
$720

Valid until December 31 at CST

you own 3 lots you wish to vote with

2026 Annual Membership Dues for 4 lots
$960

Valid until December 31 at CST

you own 4 lots you wish to vote with

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