I S Hankins--f A Johnson Education Foundation Inc

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I S Hankins--f A Johnson Education Foundation Inc

About this event

Phrozen Jewel Run 5K

2451 Dean Rd

Orlando, FL 32825, USA

In Person 5K
$45

All participants will receive a t-shirt, medal, and registration bag. Prizes will be given to the (in person athlete) top three men and women overall and the top man and woman in each age group. We will provide a virtual warmup, presented by a certified indoor cycle instructor, physical trainer and army veteran.

Runners and walkers of all skill levels are welcomed!

Virtual 5k
$52

All participants will receive a t-shirt, medal, and registration bag. Prizes will be given to the (in person athlete) top three men and women overall and the top man and woman in each age group. We will provide a virtual warmup, presented by a certified indoor cycle instructor, physical trainer and army veteran.

Runners and walkers of all skill levels are welcomed!

International 5K
$58

All participants will receive a t-shirt, medal, and registration bag. Prizes will be given to the (in person athlete) top three men and women overall and the top man and woman in each age group. We will provide a virtual warmup, presented by a certified indoor cycle instructor, physical trainer and army veteran.

Runners and walkers of all skill levels are welcomed!

Virtual 10K
$62

All participants will receive a t-shirt, medal, and registration bag. Prizes will be given to the (in person athlete) top three men and women overall and the top man and woman in each age group. We will provide a virtual warmup, presented by a certified indoor cycle instructor, physical trainer and army veteran.

Runners and walkers of all skill levels are welcomed!

International 10K
$68

All participants will receive a t-shirt, medal, and registration bag. Prizes will be given to the (in person athlete) top three men and women overall and the top man and woman in each age group. We will provide a virtual warmup, presented by a certified indoor cycle instructor, physical trainer and army veteran.

Runners and walkers of all skill levels are welcomed!

Children's 5K
$25

All participants will receive a t-shirt, medal, and registration bag. Prizes will be given to the (in person athlete) top three men and women overall and the top man and woman in each age group. We will provide a virtual warmup, presented by a certified indoor cycle instructor, physical trainer and army veteran.

Runners and walkers of all skill levels are welcomed!

Kiddie Dash
$15

All participants will receive a t-shirt, medal, and registration bag. Prizes will be given to the (in person athlete) top three men and women overall and the top man and woman in each age group. We will provide a virtual warmup, presented by a certified indoor cycle instructor, physical trainer and army veteran.

Runners and walkers of all skill levels are welcomed!

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