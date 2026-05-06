Phrozen Jewel Run 5K

About this event
All participants will receive a t-shirt, medal, and registration bag. Prizes will be given to the (in person athlete) top three men and women overall and the top man and woman in each age group. We will provide a virtual warmup, presented by a certified indoor cycle instructor, physical trainer and army veteran.
Runners and walkers of all skill levels are welcomed!
All participants will receive a t-shirt, medal, and registration bag. Prizes will be given to the (in person athlete) top three men and women overall and the top man and woman in each age group. We will provide a virtual warmup, presented by a certified indoor cycle instructor, physical trainer and army veteran.
Runners and walkers of all skill levels are welcomed!
All participants will receive a t-shirt, medal, and registration bag. Prizes will be given to the (in person athlete) top three men and women overall and the top man and woman in each age group. We will provide a virtual warmup, presented by a certified indoor cycle instructor, physical trainer and army veteran.
Runners and walkers of all skill levels are welcomed!
All participants will receive a t-shirt, medal, and registration bag. Prizes will be given to the (in person athlete) top three men and women overall and the top man and woman in each age group. We will provide a virtual warmup, presented by a certified indoor cycle instructor, physical trainer and army veteran.
Runners and walkers of all skill levels are welcomed!
All participants will receive a t-shirt, medal, and registration bag. Prizes will be given to the (in person athlete) top three men and women overall and the top man and woman in each age group. We will provide a virtual warmup, presented by a certified indoor cycle instructor, physical trainer and army veteran.
Runners and walkers of all skill levels are welcomed!
All participants will receive a t-shirt, medal, and registration bag. Prizes will be given to the (in person athlete) top three men and women overall and the top man and woman in each age group. We will provide a virtual warmup, presented by a certified indoor cycle instructor, physical trainer and army veteran.
Runners and walkers of all skill levels are welcomed!
All participants will receive a t-shirt, medal, and registration bag. Prizes will be given to the (in person athlete) top three men and women overall and the top man and woman in each age group. We will provide a virtual warmup, presented by a certified indoor cycle instructor, physical trainer and army veteran.
Runners and walkers of all skill levels are welcomed!
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